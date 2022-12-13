Magnetic Particle Imaging Market is Booming Worldwide at a CAGR of 14.32% During the Forecast Period 2028
Magnetic Particle Imaging Market industry analysis and Forecast 2028PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A wide-reaching Magnetic Particle Imaging Market research report brings into focus the key market dynamics of the sector. This market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The report provides fluctuations in CAGR values during the forecast period of the market. The transformation in the market landscape is mainly observed due to the moves of key players or brands which range from developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions that in turn change the view of the global face of the industry.
Magnetic particle imaging market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 14.32% in the above-mentioned forecast period.
Magnetic particle imaging (MPI) is a tomographic cutting-edge medical imaging technique, which allows detecting and tracing of materials and magnetic particles and provides fast resolution and fast imaging technique by directly scanning superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles (SPIONs) as an imaging tracer.
The prevalence of increasing disease related to blood vessel such as angina pectoris is primarily responsible for driving the growth of the magnetic particle imaging market. Additionally, the surging geriatric population who are more prone towards surgical treatments and procedures and rising healthcare expenditures towards surgery procedures also heighten the overall growth of the market. However, the high installation cost of machinery and equipment coupled with several technological and procedural limitations are estimated to hamper the market’s growth.
The advancement in 2D to 3D technology is expected to generate new opportunities for the market. On the other hand, the stringent government regulations and guidelines are projected to be a major challenge for the market’s growth.
Global Magnetic Particle Imaging Market Scope and Market Size
Magnetic particle imaging market is segmented on the basis of type, modality, applications and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
On the basis of type, the magnetic particle imaging market is segmented into tracer, MPI scanner and others.
On the basis of modality, magnetic particle imaging market is segmented into magnetic resonance imaging and positron emission tomography.
On the basis of applications, the magnetic particle imaging market is segmented into vascular imaging, perfusion imaging, blood pool imaging, neuroimaging, localized hyperthermia, oncology imaging, cell tracking, inflammation imaging and trauma imaging.
On the basis of end user, the magnetic particle imaging market is segregated into hospitals, and specialty clinics.
Magnetic Particle Imaging Market Country Level Analysis
Magnetic particle imaging market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by type, modality, applications and end user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the magnetic particle imaging market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the magnetic particle imaging market due to the high adoption of the 3D printed organs technology within the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to show a rapid and lucrative growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 owing to the rise in healthcare sector and rise in number of population suffering from chronic diseases.
The country section of the magnetic particle imaging market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration
magnetic particle imaging market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for magnetic particle imaging market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the magnetic particle imaging market. The data is available for historic period 2011 to 2019.
Competitive Landscape and Magnetic Particle Imaging Market Share Analysis
Magnetic particle imaging market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to magnetic particle imaging market.
The major players covered in the magnetic particle imaging market report are Bruker, Magnetic Insight, Inc, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Mediso Ltd, MILabs B.V., Northridge Tri-Modality Imaging, Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., MR Solutions, Mirion Technologies (Capintec), Inc., BERTHOLD TECHNOLOGIES GmbH & Co. KG, FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe, LI-COR Inc, Angstrom Advanced Inc., Pure Devices GmbH, Miltenyi Biotec, CMR Naviscan, Perkin Elmer, COMSOL INC among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Customization Available : Global Magnetic Particle Imaging Market
Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customised to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analysed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Factbook) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.
