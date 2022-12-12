Piperazine Market Share Worth US$543.2 million by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Piperazine Market size is forecast to reach US$543.2 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2027. Piperazine is an organic compound of the amine group with various derives like methyl diethanolamine, hexahydropyrazine, and others widely used in the pharmaceutical and chemical sector. Also, piperazine is used in the production of polyamide resins, ethylene glycol, chemical intermediates, pesticides, adhesives, and sealants and is commonly used as a raw material for several commercially available drugs. According to the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, the pharmaceutical industry in the UK is valued at around US$48.23 billion with research and development investment is around 6.57 billion. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Piperazine Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2022-2027). The increasing demand from end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, construction, automotive, food & beverages, agriculture, and others in Asian countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea is driving the market demand for the Piperazine market.

2. Robust demand for pesticides in the agriculture sector to increase the production of crops for destroying weeds and other unwanted vegetation is likely to aid in the market growth of the piperazine.

3. Increasing demand for animal feed additives to correct iodine deficiency and prevent various animal diseases will also help to drive the piperazine market during the forecast period.

4. Bolstering demand from the pharmaceutical sector for the production of various drugs is driving the piperazine market.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The pharmaceutical grade segments accounted for around 56% of the market share in 2021 and are estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The pharmaceutical grade piperazine helps in the formulation of active pharmaceutical ingredients that can be used as a raw material for various commercially available drugs.

2. Asia Pacific region held the largest share in the piperazine market in 2021 up to 36%, owing to the growing food & beverages, agriculture, pharmaceutical, chemical, industries in developing countries like China, India, Indonesia, pesticides, and others will boost the demand for chemical intermediates, iodization of table salt, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and others.

3. The pharmaceutical segment holds the major share in the piperazine market and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Piperazine is widely used for the development of active pharmaceutical ingredients like phenothiazines (neuroleptics, sedatives), floxacine, antihelminthics, and quinolones (antibiotics).

4. Therefore, the growing chemical sector is boosting the demand for piperazine from various end-use industries, which in turn, will be driving the piperazine market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Piperazine Industry are -

1. BASF

2. Akzo Nobel

3. Dow Chemicals

4. Diamines and Chemicals Limited (DACL)

5. Hebei Hejia Pharmaceutical Group



