Dana Group Associates Releases New Guide on Seeking Treatment for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dana Group Associates released a new guide on the effects of untreated post-traumatic stress disorder and how people with PTSD can seek professional care for their behavioral health disorder. The guide explains that PTSD is a progressive disorder that can worsen with time, and that many people may experience co-occurring mental health disorders or debilitation in their everyday life.
Since PTSD often does not resolve itself with time, treatment from a behavioral health professional is essential for recovery. Untreated PTSD can result in several unfortunate consequences including:
• Depressed mood, shame, and helplessness
• Suicidal thoughts, plans, and attempts
• Severe anxiety, panic attacks, or paranoia
• New or worsened substance abuse disorder
• Poor performance at work or school
• Chronic issues with sexual dysfunction
• Relationship issues and social withdrawal
• Increased severity in PTSD symptoms
While not everyone will experience these issues after a traumatic event, people with PTSD that do not seek treatment often struggle with at least one of the issues on this list.
PTSD treatment can be multi-faceted and will depend on the needs and preferences of each individual. A PTSD treatment plan might include:
• Psychotherapy: A psychologist or therapist might use PFT, CBT, CPT, SIT, or other types of psychotherapies to help an individual with PTSD to talk about and process their traumatic experience and trauma triggers.
• Psychiatry: Medication can help reduce negative consequences of PTSD – such as severe depression, anxiety, or suicidal tendencies — and can help the individual regulate their mood, get better sleep, and contribute to the healing process.
• Other therapies: Eye movement and desensitization reprocessing (EMDR), music therapy, virtual reality therapy, art therapy, or other types of recreational therapy can be useful additions to an EMDR treatment plan.
Dana Group Associates in Massachusetts provides a safe place for people with PTSD to recover and avoid the unfortunate consequences explained in the new guide. Dana Group provides three convenient behavioral health clinic locations and has a staff of over 50 providers. To get more information or schedule an appointment, visit the Dana Group website.
Miguel Saravia
Since PTSD often does not resolve itself with time, treatment from a behavioral health professional is essential for recovery. Untreated PTSD can result in several unfortunate consequences including:
• Depressed mood, shame, and helplessness
• Suicidal thoughts, plans, and attempts
• Severe anxiety, panic attacks, or paranoia
• New or worsened substance abuse disorder
• Poor performance at work or school
• Chronic issues with sexual dysfunction
• Relationship issues and social withdrawal
• Increased severity in PTSD symptoms
While not everyone will experience these issues after a traumatic event, people with PTSD that do not seek treatment often struggle with at least one of the issues on this list.
PTSD treatment can be multi-faceted and will depend on the needs and preferences of each individual. A PTSD treatment plan might include:
• Psychotherapy: A psychologist or therapist might use PFT, CBT, CPT, SIT, or other types of psychotherapies to help an individual with PTSD to talk about and process their traumatic experience and trauma triggers.
• Psychiatry: Medication can help reduce negative consequences of PTSD – such as severe depression, anxiety, or suicidal tendencies — and can help the individual regulate their mood, get better sleep, and contribute to the healing process.
• Other therapies: Eye movement and desensitization reprocessing (EMDR), music therapy, virtual reality therapy, art therapy, or other types of recreational therapy can be useful additions to an EMDR treatment plan.
Dana Group Associates in Massachusetts provides a safe place for people with PTSD to recover and avoid the unfortunate consequences explained in the new guide. Dana Group provides three convenient behavioral health clinic locations and has a staff of over 50 providers. To get more information or schedule an appointment, visit the Dana Group website.
Miguel Saravia
Dana Group Associates
+1 781-429-7755
email us here