At 7.2 % CAGR, Thermoplastic Composites Market Size Worth USD 22.4 Billion by 2026: IndustryARC

The increase in investment from the defense and aerospace industry is also contributing to the growth of the Thermoplastic Composites Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Thermoplastic Composites Market size is expected to be valued at $22.4 billion by the end of the year 2026 and is set to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period from 2021-2026. Thermoplastic composites are seeing a surge in the demand from the automobile sector, since various types of thermoplastic composites such as polyamide and polybutylene terephthalate are used in automotive components. Thermoplastic composites are extensively used in the door, walls & ceiling panels of cars and trucks, in other plastic components of the car such as armrest components, setback assemblies, dashboard, and luggage racks on top and display housings in the front interior of a car. The increase in investments from the aerospace and defense industry is also highly driving the thermoplastic components market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Thermoplastic Composites Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific market held the largest share in the thermoplastic composites market owing to the growth of key-use industries such as automobile industry and electronic industry in countries like China, India and Japan.

2. The development and innovation in electronics industry is driving the thermoplastic composites demand.

3. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the thermoplastic composites market took a serious hit owing to the many economic restrictions, which lead to the downfall of the market. It is however set to improve by the year ending 2021.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The glass segment held the largest share of 39% in the thermoplastic composites market in the year 2020. Thermoplastic composites have extensive applications in various products like plastics such as polyamide, polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and others. Glass fibers have the ability to be processed with any resin, which is one of the huge factors driving the glass segment in the thermoplastic composites market.

2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of 42% in the thermoplastic composites market in the year 2020. The increase in the investments from the defense industries from countries like India, China and South Korea is hugely driving the thermoplastic composites market.

3. Long Fiber segment held the largest share of 40% in the thermoplastic composites market in the year 2020. Short fiber thermoplastic is extensively used in consumer good, electronic devices and automobiles majorly for the fact that it is affordable and economical. It has high demand from end-use industries such as aerospace & defense.

4. The defense industry held the largest share of 35% in the thermoplastic composites market in the year 2020. The increase in investments and other research activities by the defense industry is driving the thermoplastic composites market.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Thermoplastic Composites Industry are -

1. LANXESS

2. Toray Industries Inc.

3. Solvay

4. Arkema

5. BASF SE



