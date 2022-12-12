Insights Into The Global Fermented Ingredients Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Fermented Ingredients Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Fermented Ingredients Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Fermented Ingredients Global Market Report 2022”, the fermented ingredients market share is predicted to reach a value of $32.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.90%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The fermented ingredients market trends are expected to reach $43.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.81%. The increasing prevalence of digestive problems and obesity is expected to propel the growth of the fermented ingredient industry.

Key Trends In The Fermented Ingredients Market

The use of sustainable alternatives in fermented ingredients is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. The use of bioreactors instead of using animals and fields for food production requires fewer environmental inputs, especially water and land. For instance, Finland-based VTT Technical Research Centre uses fungus to create nature-identical egg white protein. Fermentation can be used to make a range of foods by cultivating plant cells, including avocado, cocoa, or berries. Also, Netherlands-based The Protein Brewery makes meat alternatives from fungi under its Fermotein brand.

Overview Of The Fermented Ingredients Market

The fermented ingredients market consists of the sale of fermented ingredients by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as food additives for triggering fermentation in food and non-food products in order to obtain the desired chemical properties in taste, aroma, texture, and appearance. Fermented ingredients are added to initiate controlled microbial growth and conversion of components through enzymatic action as part of the fermentation process to produce cultured milk, yogurt, wine, beer, cider, tempeh, miso, kimchi, fermented meats, and other products.

Fermented Ingredients Market Segmentation

By Type: Amino Acids, Organic Acids, Polymers, Vitamins, Industrial Enzymes, Antibiotics

By Form: Liquid, Dry

By Application: Food And Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications

By Geography: The fermented ingredients global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Lallemand Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Ajinomoto, BASF, DuPont, Döhler Group, Cargill, Lonza AngelYeast Co. Ltd, Vander Mill, Citizen Cider LLC, India Cocoa, Red Boat, Squid

