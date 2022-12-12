Cotton Canvas Market Size to Hit US$4.5 billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% (2022 - 2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Least expensive raw material of textile industry at affordable prices is boosting the growth of Cotton Canvas Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Cotton Canvas Market size is estimated to reach US$4.5 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022-2027. Cotton canvas is a plain woven fabric made up of cotton. It has tight weave and diagonal weave. It is primarily known for being sturdy, durable and flexible. These characteristics makes it great for outdoor fabric applications. Canvas blended from nylon makes it heavy duty suitable for outdoor camping, bags and covers. It is affordable than cotton canvas. Polyester canvas is more versatile and durable than cotton canvas. It is multipurpose and also a water resistant. It is efficient and cheaper than cotton canvas. Industrial canvas is made from polyvinyl chloride. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Cotton Canvas Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the cotton canvas market. This growth is mainly attributed to the favorable climatic conditions and the increased demand of the cotton products.

2. Textile and footwear are expected to be the significant industries owing to the surge in demand for cotton canvas in these industries.

3. Cotton canvas plays an important role in several applications especially in the shoes, covers and bags which are expected to provide significant growth opportunity for the global market.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The cotton duck canvas segment held the largest cotton canvas market share in 2021 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 6.0% during the forecast period. Duck cloth is a plain-woven canvas fabric that is similar to canvas. It has a much greater thread count and often thinner threads than regular canvas.

2. Asia Pacific is the leading region accounted for the largest share in the cotton canvas market in 2021 and held nearly 36% of market share. India and China are dominating countries in Asia Pacific in cotton production. According to Atlas Big, India produces roughly 6,188,000 tons of cotton each year, making it the world's largest producer.

3. The footwear segment held the largest cotton canvas market share in 2021, with a share of over 22%. The cotton canvas is extensively used in footwear industry. It is durable and suitable for all kinds of weather. Unlike leather footwear it is lightweight and flexible. Footwear made up of cotton canvas are wrinkle free and, hence, do not loose shape easily.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cotton Canvas Industry are -

1. Dimension Polyant

2. Contender Sailcloth

3. Challenge Sailcloth

4. Doyle

5. Bainbridge International



