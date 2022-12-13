Head and Neck Cancer Drug Market Will Grow at a CAGR of 8.65% in the Forecast of 2029
Head and neck cancer drug market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022-2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to grow at a CAGR of 8.65% in the above mentioned forecast period. Rising surge in incidence of head and neck cancer worldwide is the vital factor escalating the head and neck cancer drug market growth.
Head and neck cancers are a type of cancer that develops in or around the throat, larynx, nose, sinuses, lips, salivary glands, and mouth. For the treatment of head and neck cancer, various drugs are used either alone or in combination. Despite the fact that traditional chemotherapeutic drugs are best used in conjunction with radiation therapy, targeted immune therapies are becoming a standard treatment option for advanced-stage head and neck cancers.
Competitive Landscape and Global Head and Neck Cancer Drug Market Share Analysis
Some of the major players operating in the head and neck cancer drug market are AstraZeneca, Immutep, Fortress Biotech, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Alimera Sciences, ALLERGAN, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer Inc., Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd., Oculis, Bayer AG, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, The National Eye Institute, Medytox, Smith+Nephew, Sanofi, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., LGM Pharma., Lannett and NorthStar Rx LLC among others.
The increase in the global geriatric population will boost market growth, as will the consumption of tobacco and alcohol, awareness about treatment and technological advancement, the rate of research and development initiatives, the adoption of immunotherapy in several countries, the demand for combination therapy for the management of head and neck cancer, and the increase in the number of hospitals are likely to propel the market growth rate.
Furthermore, rising number of patients in the backward economies, an increase in untapped emerging economies, and an increase in the number of pipeline drugs will create new opportunities for the head and neck cancer drug market during the forecast period of 2022-2029.
However, increased treatment costs, an increase in the adverse effects associated with the use of head and neck cancer drugs, and lack of awareness among patients and physicians about head and neck treatment are the major factors acting as restraints, and will further challenge the head and neck cancer drug market during the forecast period.
This head and neck cancer drug market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the head and neck cancer drug market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Global Head and Neck Cancer Drug Market Scope and Market Size
The head and neck cancer drug market is segmented on the basis of treatment type, type, drug type, route of administrations and end-users. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of treatment type, the head and neck cancer drug market is segmented into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, surgery, radiation therapy, medication and others.
Based on type, the head and neck cancer drug market is segmented into laryngeal and hypopharyngeal cancer, nasal cavity and paranasal sinus cancer, nasopharyngeal cancer, oral and oropharyngeal cancer, salivary gland cancer and others.
Based on drug type, the head and neck cancer drug market is segmented into carboplatin, cisplatin, docetaxel, paclitaxel, 5-fluorouracil, epirubicin and others.
Based on route of administration, the head and neck cancer drug market is segmented into oral, radiation and injectable.
The head and neck cancer drug market is also segmented on the basis of end-users into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others.
Head and Neck Cancer Drug Market Country Level Analysis
Head and neck cancer drug market is analyzed and market size information is provided by the country, treatment type, type, drug type, route of administrations and end-users as referenced above.
The countries covered in the head and neck cancer drug market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.
Asia-Pacific would exhibit the highest growth rate for the head and neck cancer drug market due to the presence of major key players, a large population base, an increase in head and neck cancer incidence, and an increase in demand for head and neck cancer combination therapeutics risk factors such as increased alcohol consumption, increased cigarette smoking, and increased tobacco use. In the Asia-Pacific region, betel quid chewing is the most common type of tobacco chewing. Furthermore, an increase in disease awareness and early detection, as well as an increase in healthcare expenditure, drive the growth of the market in this region.
