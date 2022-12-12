Insights Into The Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Bakery Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Bakery Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Bakery Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the bakery processing equipment market is expected to grow from $11.29 billion in 2021 to $12.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.54%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The bakery processing equipment market is expected to reach $15.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.45%. The growing consumption of bakery products is expected to propel the growth of the bakery processing equipment market.

Key Trends In The Bakery Processing Equipment Market

Strategic collaborations between companies are a key trend gaining popularity in the bakery processing equipment market. Companies manufacturing bakery processing equipment are undergoing partnerships and collaborations to develop new technologies and products.

Overview Of The Bakery Processing Equipment Market

The bakery processing equipment market consists of sales of bakery processing equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the baking industry to make various bakery products. Bakery processing equipment is widely used in the production of a variety of baked foods. These pieces of equipment include mixers, ovens, proofers, moulders, freezers, retarders, piston filling injectors, dividers, and sheeters.

Bakery Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Mixers, Ovens & Proofers, Slicers & Dividers, Sheeters & Molders, Depositors & Pan Greasers

• By Mode Of Operation: Automatic, Semi-Automatic

• By Application: Bread, Cakes & Pastries, Cookies & Biscuits, Pizza Crusts, Other Applications

• By End-User: Bakery Processing Industry, Foodservice Industry

• By Geography: The global bakery processing equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as GEA Group, Bühler, JBT Corporation, The Middleby Corporation, Heat and Control Inc., Rheon Automatic Machinery Co. Ltd, Ali Group, Baker Perkins, Markel Food Group, Anko Food Machine Co. Ltd., Gemini Bakery Equipment Company, Allied Bakery Equipment, Global Bakery Solutions, Koenig Maschinen GmbH, John Bean Technologies Corporation, Erica Record LLC, Breville Group, Paul Mueller Company, Welbilt Inc., Alfa Laval, MECATHERM, Robert Bosch GmbH, CandyWorx, Bongard, Silvestri S.r.l., Bettcher Industries Inc., Aasted ApS, and The Henry Group Inc.

