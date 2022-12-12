Insights Into The Global Electronic Warfare Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Electronic Warfare Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Electronic Warfare Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Electronic Warfare Global Market Report 2022”, the electronic warfare market is predicted to reach a value of $27.87 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.04%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The electronic warfare market size is expected to reach $34.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.38%. The increasing global and regional instability is driving the growth of the electronic warfare global market.

Key Trends In The Electronic Warfare Market

Artificial intelligence with neural networks is an emerging trend in the electronic warfare market. New advanced technologies in electronic warfare have a great influence on military power. AI-driven algorithms can be useful in a wide range of domains of electronic warfare, such as the processing of radar signals, the detection of jammers, and many others. AI solutions can enable an electronic warfare system to operate autonomously. For instance, in 2020, Citadel Defense, a US-based company that manufactures counter-drone technologies, launched a software called Titan C-UAS that provides neural networks to defend against adversarial spoofing tactics. The company provides drone protection solutions and artificial intelligence technologies for military, government, and electronic warfare; border security; cybersecurity; and commercial applications.

Overview Of The Electronic Warfare Market

The electronic warfare market consists of sales of electronic warfare products and services by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, partnerships) that manufacture electronic warfare systems. Electronic warfare systems have the ability to sense, protect, and communicate by using electromagnetic spectrum signals such as radio, infrared, or radar. These can also identify, assess, attack, or impede enemy assaults on land, air, or sea.

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Geography: The electronic warfare global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, Saab AB, Raytheon Company, Thales Group, General Dynamics Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation

