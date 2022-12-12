Global Sports Nutrition Market Growth Trajectory

Sports Nutrition Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Sports Nutrition Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Sports Nutrition Global Market Report 2022”, the sports nutrition market is predicted to reach a value of $35.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.05%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The sports nutrition market is expected to reach $51.02 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.38%. Growing awareness of fitness and active living is significantly driving the growth of the sports nutrition market.

Key Trends In The Sports Nutrition Market

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the sports nutrition imaging market. Major companies operating in the sports nutrition sector are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position. For instance, in October 2020, HealthXP, an online protein supplement store based out of India, launched Shield Whey, which blends whey protein with an array of immunity boosters, focusing on the need to increase immunity due to COVID-19.

Overview Of The Sports Nutrition Market

The sports nutrition market consists of sales of sports nutrition products by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used to enhance the nutritional value of consumers involved in sports activities. Sports nutrition refers to a field of sports medicine that assists athletes in keeping their bodies in good condition before, after, and during exercise in order to reach peak performance. In this regard, many nutrients are being investigated for their ability to improve athletic performance, particularly in high-intensity sports involving repetitive effort.

Sports Nutrition Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Protein Powder, ISO Drink Powder, Sports Supplements, RTD Protein Drinks, Sports Drinks, Energy Bars

• By Raw Material: Animal Derived, Plant-Based, Mixed

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels

• By End-User: Commercial, Body Builders, Recreational Users, Atheletes

• By Geography: The global sports nutrition market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Glanbia Plc., PepsiCo Inc., Clif Bar & Company, Musclepharm, Abbott Nutrition Inc., Post Holdings Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, BA Sports Nutrition, The Bountiful Company, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Iovate Health Sciences International Inc

Sports Nutrition Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides sports nutrition market analysis and in-depth sports nutrition market research. The market report analyzes sports nutrition market size, sports nutrition global market growth drivers, sports nutrition global market segments, sports nutrition global market major players, sports nutrition market growth across geographies, and sports nutrition market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The sports nutrition global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

