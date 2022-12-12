Thermosetting Plastics Market to Reach US$76.1 Billion by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The increase in construction activities coupled with the government initiatives for developing infrastructure is driving the Thermosetting Plastics Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Thermosetting Plastics Market size is expected to reach a value of US$76.1 billion by the end of the year 2026 and it is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2021-2026. The increase in construction activities around the globe is one of the major factors driving the thermosetting plastics market. Thermosetting plastics such as vinyl ester are used for coatings in tanks, pipes, and flue stack linings of the construction industry. Unsaturated polyesters are usually used for the production of fiber-reinforced plastics for use in sanitary ware, tanks, and piping. Unsaturated polyesters are also considered eco-friendly as they have less volatile organic compound content. One of the main advantages of thermosetting plastics is that they can be put through injection molding, which helps in getting products of any shapes or forms. This is one of the factors driving the need and demand of the thermosetting plastics industry. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Thermosetting Plastics Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific market held the largest share in the thermosetting plastics market due to the increase in government initiatives for developing smart cities and modern infrastructures in countries like China and India.

2. The increase in demand for polyurethane in the automobile industry as well as building & construction industry.

3. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the thermosetting plastics market went through a lot of setbacks which lead to huge losses. It is however set to improve in the coming months of 2021.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Epoxy resin held the largest share of 32% in the thermosetting plastics market in the year 2020. Epoxy resins and unsaturated polyesters are widely used for their properties like elasticity, exceptional chemical resistance and are relatively quick to cure. The unsaturated polyesters and epoxy resins are widely used in the construction industry.

2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of 44% in the thermosetting plastics market in the year 2020. The increase in the growth of the construction industry and automobile industry in countries like China, India, and Japan is driving the thermosetting plastics market. Thermosetting plastics are used widely in the automobile sector for various purposes like interior parts etc. I

3. The adhesive and sealants segment held the largest share of 37% in the thermosetting plastics market in the year 2020. Adhesives and sealants are hugely used in the construction industry, which is driving the adhesives and sealants segment in the thermosetting plastics market.

4. The building and construction segment held the largest share of 42% in the thermosetting plastics market in the year 2020. The increase in the population coupled with the need for infrastructure to accommodate the growing population is driving the growth of the thermosetting plastics market.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Thermosetting Plastics Industry are -

1. Daicel Corporation

2. Celanese Corporation

3. Covestro AG

4. Mitsubishi Engineering Plastic Corporation

5. Teijin Chemicals Limited



