Storage as a Service (SaaS) Market Is Likely To Grow at CAGR 30.82% by 2029, Size, Emerging Trends and Regional Overview
According to Data Bridge Market Research the Report for the Storage as a Service (SaaS) Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast by 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Storage As A Service (Saas) Market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on storage as a service (SaaS) market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
The Global storage as a service (SaaS) market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 30.82% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on storage as a service (SaaS) market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in end user verticals globally is escalating the growth of storage as a service (SaaS) market.
Some of the major players operating in the Storage as a Service (SaaS) market are:
Amazon Web Services, Inc.
IBM Corporation
Dell Inc.
Internap Corporation
RACKSPACE US, INC.
Microsoft
APTARE, Inc.
Hitachi Vantara Corporation
Buffalo Americas, Inc.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
AT&T Intellectual Property.
Cloudian
Egnyte, Inc
Joyent, Inc.
Global Storage as a Service (SaaS) Market Scope and Market Size
The storage as a service (SaaS) market is segmented on the basis of service type, enterprise size and industry vertical. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of service type, the storage as a service (SaaS) market is segmented into cloud backup, cloud archiving, and stand-alone and platform- attached storage.
On the basis of enterprise size, the storage as a service (SaaS) market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.
On the basis of industry vertical, the storage as a service (SaaS) market is segmented into media and entertainment, government, healthcare, IT and telecom, manufacturing, education and others.
Storage as a Service (SaaS) Market Country Level Analysis
The countries covered in the storage as a service (SaaS) market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
North America dominates the storage as a service (SaaS) market due to the strong growth in cloud computing applications and rise in demand for cloud-based business within the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the surge in e-commerce in this region.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Key Benefits of the report:
This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Storage As A Service (Saas) industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global Storage As A Service (Saas) market share.
The current market is quantitatively analysed to highlight the global Storage As A Service (Saas) market growth scenario.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
The report provides a detailed global Storage As A Service (Saas) market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.
Storage As A Service (Saas) Market Report Answers the Following Questions:
How much revenue will the Storage As A Service (Saas) market generate by the end of the forecast period?
Which market segment is expected to have the maximum market share?
What are the influencing factors and their impact on the Storage As A Service (Saas) market?
Which regions are currently contributing the maximum share of the overall Storage As A Service (Saas) market?
What indicators are likely to stimulate the Storage As A Service (Saas) market?
What are the main strategies of the major players in the Storage As A Service (Saas) market to expand their geographic presence?
What are the main advances in the Storage As A Service (Saas) market?
How do regulatory standards affect the Storage As A Service (Saas) market?
