With CAGR Of 6.5%, Balloon Catheter Market Is Going To Reach USD 6.29 Billion By 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the balloon catheter market which was USD 3.8 billion in 2021, is expected to reach USD 6.29 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
A balloon catheter is a novel medical device that consists of a guidewire and a catheter that is inserted into the femoral artery in the leg or in some cases, the radial artery in the arm to treat constricted blood vessels. A balloon catheter can also be used to perform a minimally invasive procedure to open blocked or narrowed coronary arteries caused by coronary artery disease (CAD).
Some of the major players operating in the balloon catheter market are:
BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany)
MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China)
Jotech GmbH (Germany)
Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.)
Vascular Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)
Abbott (U.S.)
BD (U.S.)
Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)
Medtronic (Ireland)
Cook (U.S.)
Smith+Nephew (Germany)
Cardinal Health (U.S.)
Terumo Corporation (Japan)
Conavi Medical (U.S.)
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.)
Infraredx, Inc. (U.S.)
Getinge AB (Sweden)
Coloplast Corp (Denmark)
McKesson Medical-Surgical (U.S.)
Drivers
Increasing rate of cardiovascular diseases
The market is expected to grow due to an increase in cardiovascular disease cases worldwide. Cardiovascular diseases are a leading cause of death globally. According to the World Health Organization, 17.9 million people died in 2019 as a result of cardiovascular diseases. Stroke and heart attack were responsible for approximately 85% of these deaths. Globally, an estimated 1.13 billion people suffer from hypertension, which has become a major cause of brain, heart, kidney, and other related problems. Balloon catheters are used to treat a variety of cardiovascular issues. Cardiac catheterization is an imaging procedure that allows a doctor or surgeon to assess the function of a patient's heart. These trends are expected to have a significant impact on overall market growth.
Increasing geriatric population base to drive the growth
Globally, the market is expected to grow due to an increase in the geriatric population. According to the United Nations report, there were approximately 703 million people aged 65 and older in 2019. According to the UN report, the global population of older people is expected to double to approximately 1.5 million by 2050. An ageing population will place significant financial strain on old-age support systems. A number of factors, including automatic dysregulation, arterial stiffness, the blood-brain barrier, and neurovascular uncoupling, are expected to define the dynamics of local perfusion and brain blood flow during ageing. Long-term, innovative, and advanced catheters have been widely used in older adults to improve overall quality of life and catheter management. Balloon catheters are widely expected to be used in the elderly population, which will benefit the market.
Opportunities
Increased demand for catheters in healthcare industry
The surge in the prevalence of different chronic heart diseases owing to diabetes or high cholesterol has surged the demand for catheters from the health care industry. As per the WHO (World Health Organization), cardiovascular diseases caused almost 17.7 million deaths during 2015; out of those casualties, 7.4 million were owing to coronary heart disease. The majority of the deaths were in developing countries owing to a high prevalence rate and lack of health care services in rural areas. As per the UNFPA (United Nations Population Fund), about 12.8% of the global population is aged above 60 years and this figure is estimated to surge to 22% by the end of 2050. Thus, a surge in the geriatric population and the need for minimally invasive practices are key factors boosting the expansion of the balloon catheters market in developing and developed economies.
Recent developments
In 2020, Boston Scientific Corporation introduced the Opticross 35 imaging catheter for peripheral imaging. With a greater IVUS depth and 360 degree clear image quality, this product adds to the depth and variety of the company's already extensive product portfolio.
In July 2021, Medtronic PLC announced a new type of catheter to their arsenal: a balloon catheter that can elute drugs at the target site. This product, known as the Prevail Drug Coated Balloon in the European market for CAD, improves the catheter's pushability as well as its deliverability into complex anatomies. The drug on the balloon is absorbed into the target arterial tissue, attempting to reduce the likelihood of in-stent restenosis
Global Balloon Catheter Market Scope
The balloon catheter market is segmented on the basis of indication, end-users, raw material, balloon type and catheter type. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Indication
Coronary Artery Disease
Peripheral Vascular Disease
End-Users
Public Hospitals and Private Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centres
Cardiac Catheterisation Laboratories
Raw Material
Nylon
Polyurethane
Others
Balloon Type
High-Pressure Balloons
Elastomeric Balloons
Catheter Type
Over-The-Wire (OTW) Balloon Catheters
Rapid Exchange (RX) Balloon Catheters
Fixed-Wire (FW) Balloon Catheters
Normal balloon catheter
Drug eluting balloon catheter
Cutting balloon catheter
Scoring balloon catheter
Stent graft balloon catheter
Balloon Catheter Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The balloon catheter market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, indication, end-users, raw material, balloon type and catheter type as referenced above.
The countries covered in the balloon catheter market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the balloon catheter market due to the availability of advanced healthcare facilities, increased infrastructure and health care expenditure and increased patient awareness are the primary factors fuelling the region's balloon catheter market development.
Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 owing to the ongoing improvements in health care infrastructure and the growth of medical tourism across several developing economies contribute to the development of the market in the region.
