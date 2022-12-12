Insights Into The Global Cattle Feed Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period Global Cattle Feed Market Growth Trajectory

Cattle Feeds Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Cattle Feeds Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Cattle Feed Global Market Report 2022”, the cattle feed market is expected to grow from $62.46 billion in 2021 to $64.46 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.21%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The cattle feed market is expected to reach $73.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.22%. An increase in government subsidies for cattle is significantly contributing to the growth of the cattle feed market.

Key Trends In The Cattle Feed Market

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the cattle feed market. Companies are focusing on devising methods and platforms for enhancing feed quality and performance.

Overview Of The Cattle Feed Market

The cattle feed global market consists of sales of cattle feed by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that refer to a mixture of various concentrated feed ingredients in a certain proportion given to domestic animals, especially those in the livestock industry. Cattle feed can consist of grains, brans, hay, silage, supplement, mineral salt, vitamins and others given for the growth, maintenance and milk production of animals.

Cattle Feed Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Ingredients: Cereals, Cakes and Mixes, Food Wastages, Feed Additives

• By Cattle Type: Beef Cattle, Dairy Cattle, Calves

• By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

• By Geography: The global cattle feed market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Archer Daniel Midland Company, BASF Se, Cargill, Inc., Kemin Industries, Land O' Lakes Inc., Nutreco, Land O'Lakes, Inc., Godrej Agrovet Limited, Farmer's Grain Company, Biomin Holding GmbH, United Farmers Cooperative, DE HEUS. ALL, Charoen Pokphand Group, New Hope Group and Kent Corporation.

The cattle feed global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

