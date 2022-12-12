Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Size Expected to Reach US$198.4 billion with CAGR of 4.8% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing growth in the healthcare sector is anticipated to drive the growth of the Rigid Plastic Packaging Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Rigid Plastic Packaging Market size is forecast to reach US$198.4 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2022-2027. Globally, the demand for rigid plastic packaging is rising, due to the rising growth of food & beverages, healthcare, personal care, and other industries. The rigid plastic packaging offers characteristics such as durability, light weight, and supple packaging, in these industries. These packaging items are produced by several process such as extrusion, injection molding, blow molding, thermoforming, and others. The rigid plastic packaging made from materials such as polyethylene, expanded polystyrene, and others, are utilized to keep the goods safe for a longer duration. Moreover, the rise in the sales of packaged goods, with the changing lifestyles is one of the major factor driving the growth of the rigid plastic packaging market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Rigid Plastic Packaging Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia Pacific dominates the rigid plastic packaging market owing to the rising growth in the healthcare industry. For instance, the Indian healthcare market is estimated to reach from US$ 190 Bn in 2020 to US$ 372 Bn by 2022, according to the Invest India.

2. Rapidly rising demand for rigid plastic packaging in the food and beverages industry for packaging application, has driven the growth of the rigid plastic packaging market.

3. The growing demand for rigid plastic packaging in cosmetics & personal care sector, due to its property of durability and providing longer shelf-life to products, has been a critical factor driving the growth of the rigid plastic packaging market in the upcoming years.

4. However, the environmental effects associated with the rigid plastic packaging can hinder the growth of the rigid plastic packaging market.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The bottles & jars segment held the largest share in the rigid plastic packaging market in 2021. Rigid plastic bottles & jars are utilized for packaging purposes of different products such as juices, carbonated soft drinks, water, cosmetics, personal care products, pharmaceutical products, and food products.

2. Asia-Pacific region dominated the rigid plastic packaging market with a share of 42% in the year 2021. The Asia Pacific region is predicted to continue its dominance in the market during the forecast period due to the increasing requirement for rigid plastic packaging in developing countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

3. The food and beverage industry held the largest share in the rigid plastic packaging market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2027. The rigid plastic packaging offers properties such as absorption of flavors, durability, longevity, and lightweight to the containers.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Rigid Plastic Packaging Industry are -

1. 3M

2. ES Plastic

3. ALPLA

4. Alto

5. Amcor



