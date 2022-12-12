Global Baby Wipes Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Baby Wipes Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Baby Wipes Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Baby Wipes Global Market Report 2022”, the baby wipes market is expected to grow from $5.12 billion in 2021 to $5.33 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.04%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The baby wipes market is expected to reach $6.35 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.49%. Rising consumer expenditure on baby care products is driving the growth of the baby wipes market.

Key Trends In The Baby Wipes Market

Biodegradable viscose dry baby wipes is the recent trend that is gaining popularity in the baby wipes market. Companies in the baby wipes market are focusing on producing viscose-dry baby wipes to expand their market share. Viscose is a re-generated cellulosic fibre made from cellulose. Biodegradable viscose dry baby wipes refer to wipes that are dry and free from all chemicals, and are made from 100% viscose, which acts as a moisture absorbent, so they can be used on sensitive skin.

Overview Of The Baby Wipes Market

The baby wipes market consists of sales of baby wipes by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to cleanse infants and babies. Baby wipes are made of a mixture of cotton, rayon, polyester, and polyethylene. Their main ingredients are water and a mild detergent containing amphoteric surfactants, and a cleansing agent. They are intended for cleaning the sensitive skin of infants, babies, and young children.

Baby Wipes Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Dry Baby Wipes, Wet Baby Wipes

• By Material: Natural, Blended, Synthetic

• By Technology: Wetlaid Baby Wipes, Airlaid Baby Wipes, Spunlace Baby Wipes

• By Packaging: Plastic Cases, Tub

• By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets, Pharmacies, Online Stores

• By Geography: The global baby wipes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Co., Unicharm Corporation, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, Farlin Corporation, Cotton Babies Inc, The Himalaya Drug Company, Pigeon India, Babisil International Ltd., Hengan International Group Company Ltd.,, Bodywise (UK) Limited, S. C. Johnson & Son, D&G Laboratories Inc, Seventh Generation Inc., and WaterWipes.

Baby Wipes Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of baby wipes market. The market report analyzes baby wipes global market size, baby wipes global market growth drivers, baby wipes global market segmentation, baby wipes global market major players, baby wipes global market growth across geographies, and baby wipes global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The baby wipes global market research report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

