St Albans Barracks/Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2007143
TROOPER: Andrew Underwood
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: December 11, 2022
LOCATION: 49 Spring Street, Highgate
VIOLATION: Agg Domestic/Unlawful Restraint
ACCUSED Todd Hemingway
AGE:49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 11, 2022, at 11:18 PM Vermont State Police was dispatched to 49 Spring Street in Highgate for a report of an assault in progress. Swanton Police Department responded to assist and encountered Todd Hemingway, Age 49 of Highgate, who was barricaded inside his room with the victim of the assault. Officers made entry into the room and Hemingway fled out a window on foot. US Border Patrol Agents were able to track Hemingway to a residence where he was taken into custody. Hemingway was lodged at the North West State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: 12-12-22
COURT: Franklin Criminal
LODGED – LOCATION: NWSCF
BAIL: No Bail
MUG SHOT: N
Trooper Andrew Underwood
Vermont State Police-St Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993