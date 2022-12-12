St Albans Barracks/Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2007143

TROOPER: Andrew Underwood

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: December 11, 2022

LOCATION: 49 Spring Street, Highgate

VIOLATION: Agg Domestic/Unlawful Restraint

ACCUSED Todd Hemingway

AGE:49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 11, 2022, at 11:18 PM Vermont State Police was dispatched to 49 Spring Street in Highgate for a report of an assault in progress. Swanton Police Department responded to assist and encountered Todd Hemingway, Age 49 of Highgate, who was barricaded inside his room with the victim of the assault. Officers made entry into the room and Hemingway fled out a window on foot. US Border Patrol Agents were able to track Hemingway to a residence where he was taken into custody. Hemingway was lodged at the North West State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 12-12-22

COURT: Franklin Criminal

LODGED – LOCATION: NWSCF

BAIL: No Bail

MUG SHOT: N