St Albans Barracks/Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

             

 

CASE#: 22A2007143

 

TROOPER:  Andrew Underwood                             

 

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

 

DATE/TIME: December 11, 2022

 

LOCATION: 49 Spring Street, Highgate   

 

VIOLATION: Agg Domestic/Unlawful Restraint

 

 

ACCUSED Todd Hemingway                                                                 

 

AGE:49

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate

 

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

AGE:

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 11, 2022, at 11:18 PM Vermont State Police was dispatched to 49 Spring Street in Highgate for a report of an assault in progress. Swanton Police Department responded to assist and encountered Todd Hemingway, Age 49 of Highgate, who was barricaded inside his room with the victim of the assault. Officers made entry into the room and Hemingway fled out a window on foot. US Border Patrol Agents were able to track Hemingway to a residence where he was taken into custody. Hemingway was lodged at the North West State Correctional Facility.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE:    12-12-22                          

 

COURT: Franklin Criminal

 

LODGED – LOCATION:    NWSCF

 

BAIL: No Bail

 

MUG SHOT: N

 



Trooper Andrew Underwood

Vermont State Police-St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993


