Satellite Antenna Global Market Estimated To Grow At 11% Rate

The Business Research Company’s Satellite Antenna Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Satellite Antenna Global Market Report 2022”, the satellite antenna market is predicted to reach a value of $3.06 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.85%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The satellite antenna market is expected to reach $4.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.05%. The rise in demand for small satellites is driving the satellite antenna market.

Key Trends In The Satellite Antenna Market

The development of ultra-compact satellite antennas for defence and combat purposes is a key trend in the satellite antenna market. The ultra-compact satellite antenna offers high data rate transmission for IP-based voice and video transfer capabilities since it operates on multiple bands such as Ku, KA, X, and Q. An ultra-compact satellite antenna connects ground control stations to advanced ground combat vehicles while offering a seamless transfer of information and communication capabilities, which are vital for ground troops in a crucial mission. In 2021, ThinKom Solutions, a US-based satellite antenna manufacturer, was selected by the US Army for the supply of phased-array satellite terminals as part of a pilot programme which evaluates communications on-the-move (COTM) options for U.S. Army Armored Brigade Combat Teams (ABCT).

Overview Of The Satellite Antenna Market

The satellite antenna market consists of sales of satellite antenna devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) which are an apparatus designed to transmit or receive microwaves to satellites. Satellite antennas work by concentrating the satellite's transmitting power into a selected geographical region on earth to avoid interference from other signals transmitted from outside of the designated service area.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Platform: Land, Naval, Airborne, Space

• By Geography: The global satellite antenna market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Airbus SAS, Cobham PLC, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd., Elite Antennas Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, Gilat Satellite Networks, Harris Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Macdonald, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Satellite Antenna Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides satellite antenna market analysis and in-depth satellite antenna market research. The market report analyzes satellite antenna market size, satellite antenna market growth drivers, satellite antenna global market segments, satellite antenna market major players, satellite antenna market growth across geographies, and satellite antenna global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.



