Global Data Center Colocation Market Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Value Of Around 15.7% By 2028
The global Data Center Colocation market size was worth around USD 56291.70 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 1350315.73 million by 2028
Data Center Colocation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Colocation Type , By End-use, By Enterprise Size , And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028 ”SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global data center colocation market was worth around USD 56291.70 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 135034.43 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15.7 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the data center colocation market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the data center colocation market.
Data Center Colocation market is expected to see stellar growth in the coming years as the trend of digitization takes over the world and internet penetration increases on a global scale. Data centers are being built across the world to effectively manage data volume that is increasing at a rapid pace owing to rise in popularity of cloud technology and other online solutions. Increasing popularity of OTT and streaming platforms is anticipated to further bolster the demand for data center colocation over the forecast period.
Data Center Colocation has proved its efficiency in lowering IT expenditure of organizations and this is what is majorly propelling its demand in large as well as small enterprises across the world. Increasing technological proliferation in the Asia Pacific region is expected to further bolster data center colocation market stance on a global level. India, China, and Japan are key countries that will see high demand for data center colocation services owing to rapid increase in adoption of cloud platforms.
OTTs are also expected to majorly boost the data center colocation market stance across the world and will be seeing a further increase in demand owing to rising penetration of streaming services across the world. High demand for data management and data colocation is expected to rise from the OTT platform sector over the forecast period.
The data center colocation market saw a boost in demand in the COVID-19 pandemic as adoption of cloud technology and clous solutions increased exponentially. With lockdown restrictions closing down offices the organizations turned towards technology for rescue and moved to a digital infrastructure to ensure optimal business operations in these adverse times, this led to large scale adoption of clodu platforms and hence increased the demand for data center colocation market.
The data center colocation market is projected to see high demand in the post-pandemic era as well and is expected to see good growth trend through 2028. Increasing digitization in emerging economies will further bolster data center colocation market potential in the long run.
The global Data Center Colocation market is segregated based on type, end user, industry, and region. Based on industry, the global market is distinguished into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and telecom, Government and defense, Healthcare, Research and academics, Retail, Energy, Manufacturing, and Others (media and entertainment, and transportation and logistics). The IT and telecom segment is currently leading the data center colocation market potential and is expected to do this through the forecast period as well. Increasing technological proliferation in all industries is expected to slow down this segment minimally but will continue on growth stance through 2028.
The market for data center colocation is anticipated to hold a dominant stance in the North America region and is projected to maintain this through 2028. Increasing use of technology, rapid adoption of novel technologies, presence of key technology companies, increasing spending on digitization, rising urbanization are some of the key factors propelling the data center colocation market growth in this region. High demand is expected to be seen from the United States as this nation is seeing digitization of almost all aspects of lifestyles.
Key players functioning in the global Data Center Colocation market include NTT Communication Corporation (Japan), Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (US), Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (US), CyrusOne Inc. (US), Equinix, Inc. (US), Global Switch (UK), AT&T, Inc. (US), CoreSite Realty Corporation (US), China Telecom Corporation Limited (China), Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Inc. (US)
Recent developments:
In May 2020, Asperita with the European server farm, Maincubes announced that they would be offering immersion cooling solutions in colocation suites starting from Maincubes Amsterdam AMS01 server farms.
Global Data Center Colocation market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Retail colocation
Wholesale colocation
By End-User
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
By Industry
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
IT and telecom
Government and defense
Healthcare
Research and academics
Retail
Energy
Manufacturing
Others (media and entertainment, and transportation and logistics)
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
