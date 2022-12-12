Viewpoint, with Dennis Quaid, to highlight Physical Therapy Solutions

The popular program will look into the ways that physical therapy is helping people regain their mobility...

MIAMI, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming episode on Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid will discuss physical therapy solutions. The mini-documentary series will showcase industry-breaking treatment options and leading experts. The show's team collaborated with content providers to secure information for the segment.

Actor Dennis Quaid will host the episode on physical therapy treatments, opening and closing the segment with related commentary.

Physical therapy is a type of treatment administered by physical therapists for those who have experienced an injury or illness that makes it difficult to do daily tasks. It is a type of care that aims to ease pain and help people to function, move, and live better. People of all ages can benefit from physical therapy as it can treat various health problems. Physical therapy can help a person better movement or physical ability, prevent or recover from a sports injury, recover after giving birth, adapt to an artificial limb, and more.

Physical therapists evaluate an individual's condition and develop a care plan that guides their therapy. They may perform hands-on treatments for symptoms, and they may also teach an individual special exercises to improve mobility.

Viewpoint is created to inform viewing audiences across the U.S. about important issues, advances in the modern world, treatments that are changing lives, and more. Physical therapy solutions are one of many topics Viewpoint uses its platform to spotlight in hopes of improving lives.

Viewpoint, with Dennis Quaid, is an educational program made for public television networks in the U.S. The show is the recipient of multiple Telly awards. A diverse team collaborates to develop the show.

