Strathmore Increases Strategic Land Position by 300% at Night Owl

Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2022) - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (TSXV: SUU) (OTC Pink: SUUFF) ("Strathmore Plus" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has significantly increased the Night Owl land holdings by acquiring a 640-acre mineral lease from the State of Wyoming and staking 54 new claims adjacent to the original claim group staked in spring of 2022. The geologic setting of the properties is similar to that at the Night Owl mine, which was a producing uranium mine in the early 1960s.

Strathmore has developed an exploration model to target additional acquisitions similar to our Night Owl property. This includes investigating similar geology (age, rock type, unconformity), proximity to the source rocks, orientation of the source rock dikes that intrude the adjacent granitic rocks, and direction of the paleo-channel drainage for source transport from the dikes to the breccia layer for final mineralization. As a result of the search, we acquired the State lease, 4 miles northwest of the claim group. Strathmore plans to complete the geophysical survey in the upcoming year and start exploring the new parcels to increase the extent of uranium mineralization at the project.

Mr. Terrence Osier, PG, Vice President of Exploration for Strathmore commented, "We acquired the additional adjacent claims because they cover the same geologic formations and results of the geophysical survey indicate many additional and impressive areas of radiometric anomalies similar to the Night Owl mine site."

Strathmore is assessing the data generated from the geophysical survey, and is preparing an application to explore the project by trenching, shallow drilling, and other geophysical means in the coming year.

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation

Shirley Basin District, Wyoming

Night Owl Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3282/147618_52fd2685949b8b3a_002full.jpg

*Notice the area of the former Night Owl Mine Site (Red Circle) at the top of the map and the larger (Orange and Red) areas of possible mineralization at the bottom. Strathmore plans on targeting these areas.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Strathmore has 3 uranium projects in Wyoming, including Beaver Rim, Agate and Night Owl. The Night Owl property is a former producing mine that was in production in the early 1960s. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical drilling data. Strathmore received an exploration permit for the Beaver Rim project in October, and is now applying for both exploration and drilling permits for Night Owl and Agate.

Cautionary Statement: Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Terrence Osier, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp., a Qualified Person.

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Telephone: 1 888 882 8177

Email: info@strathmoreplus.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147618