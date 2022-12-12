The Worldwide Magnesium Hydroxide Industry is Projected to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2031

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Magnesium Hydroxide Market By Form, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global magnesium hydroxide market was valued at $0.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Magnesium hydroxide is a short-term treatment for constipation in children and adults. Magnesium hydroxide is offered as a chewable tablet, tablet, and oral solution (liquid). Magnesium hydroxide is also used in conjunction with other drugs as an antacid to treat heartburn, acid reflux, and upset stomach. It improves the mechanical, fabrication, and welding characteristics of aluminum when used as an alloying agent.

For the purpose of analysis, the magnesium hydroxide market scope covers segment based on type, application, and region. The forms of magnesium hydroxide including, slurry, powder, and others are analyzed in the report. The use of magnesium hydroxide in various applications, including wastewater treatment, flue-gas desulphurisation, flame retardant, pharmaceutical, food additive, and others are analyzed in the report.

Moreover, it analyzes the current market trends of magnesium hydroxide across different regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA and suggests the future growth opportunities.

The growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities are explained in the report to better understand the market dynamics. This report further highlights the key areas of investment. In addition, it includes Porter's five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and role of each stakeholder.

Value chain analysis for this industry, which includes R&D, components manufacturers, assembly, programming & testing, marketing & sales, customers, and post-sales services, is explained. The report features the strategies adopted by key market players to maintain their foothold in the market. Furthermore, it highlights the competitive landscape of the key players to increase their market share and sustain intense competition in the industry.

In addition, the report covers profiles of key industry participants such as Albemarle Corporation, Elementis, Huber Engineered Materials, Kisuma Chemicals B.V, Konoshima Chemical Co, Kyuwa Chemicals, Loba Chemie Pvt. Ltd, Martin Marietta Materials Ltd, Nedmag B.V, Osian Marine Pvt Ltd, Premier Magnesia LLC, Tateho Chemicals Industries Co. Ltd, TIMAB Magnesium, Ube Materials Industries Ltd., and Xinyang Mineral Group. These players have been adopting various strategies to gain higher share or to retain leading positions in the market.

For instance, in 2022, Huber Engineered Materials completed acquisition of MAGNIFIN. MAGNIFIN products are sold globally by Martinswerk GmbH as part of the HEM Fire Retardant Additives (FRA) strategic business unit, which produces a wide range of halogen-free fire retardants, smoke suppressants, and specialty aluminum oxides.

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the magnesium hydroxide market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing magnesium hydroxide market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the magnesium hydroxide market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global magnesium hydroxide market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

