Ahold Delhaize announces closing of upsized €1.5 billion Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facility

Zaandam, the Netherlands, December 12, 2022 – Today, Ahold Delhaize announces the closing of its €1.5 billion Sustainability-linked Revolving Credit Facility (the ‘Facility').



The new Facility increases the total revolving commitments from €1.0 billion to €1.5 billion, reduces Ahold Delhaize's borrowing costs, and extends the maturity date to December 2027, which may be further extended pursuant to two twelve-month extension options.

The Facility links the cost of borrowing to Ahold Delhaize's annual performance on sustainability KPIs that are aligned with its "Grounded in Goodness" strategy, that focuses on healthier people and a healthier planet. Specifically, the Facility includes three sustainability KPIs to reduce Ahold Delhaize's carbon emissions within its own operations (scope 1 and 2), reduce food waste and help customers make healthier choices. The Facility also includes the opportunity to add scope 3 carbon emissions reduction performance targets by 2025. Ahold Delhaize will report progress on its performance targets in its annual reports.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and Société Générale acted as Coordinators and Sustainability Coordinators on the Facility.

