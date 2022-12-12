Insights Into The Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Laboratory Centrifuge Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Laboratory Centrifuge Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Laboratory Centrifuge Global Market Report 2022”, the laboratory centrifuge market is predicted to reach a value of $1.39 billion in 2021 to $1.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.29%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The laboratory centrifuge global market is expected to reach $1.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.32%. The emergence of infectious diseases is driving the growth of the laboratory centrifuge global market.

Key Trends In The Laboratory Centrifuge Market

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the laboratory centrifuge market. Companies in the laboratory centrifuge global market are focusing on developing better and more efficient devices with advanced workflows. For instance, in 2021, Germany-based life science company Eppendorf launched a new centrifuge designed to increase efficiency in the laboratory, the Centrifuge 5910 Ri. The new device offers scientists advanced features to simplify and accelerate the centrifugation steps of their workflow and allows for remote monitoring of the device.

Overview Of The Laboratory Centrifuge Market

The laboratory centrifuge global market system consists of sales of laboratory centrifuge systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a rotor-driven instrument designed to divide liquid samples at high rates of speed. Laboratory centrifuge systems are used in research laboratories, hospitals, or any facility that segregates material from liquid sample preparations, such as separation of fluids, gases, or liquids based on density. The model versatility of a centrifuge is based on the size of the samples, refrigeration capability, rotor velocity, and optical detection potential.

Laboratory Centrifuge Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Product: Equipment, Accessories

By Model Type: Benchtop Centrifuges, Floor-Standing Centrifuges

By Rotor Design: Fixed-Angle Rotors, Swinging-Bucket Rotors, Vertical Rotors, Other Rotors

By Application: Diagnostics, Microbiology, Cellomics, Genomics, Proteomics, Blood Component Separation, Other Applications

By End User: Hospitals, Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic And Research Institutions

By Geography: The laboratory centrifuge global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Danaher Corporation, Sartorius, NuAire, Eppendorf AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH, Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd., Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co. KG, Kubota Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company

The market report analyzes laboratory centrifuge market size, laboratory centrifuge market growth drivers, laboratory centrifuge market segments, laboratory centrifuge market major players, laboratory centrifuge market growth across geographies, and laboratory centrifuge global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

