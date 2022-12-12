Asia-Pacific Undersea Fiber Optic Cable Markets Report 2022-2027: Growing Corporate Demand for Greater Connectivity to Achieve Digital Transformation & Growing Requirement for Interconnected DCs

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Undersea Fiber Optic Cable Market, By Cable Design (Ribbon Tube, Loose Tube, Micro Loose Tube, and Others), By End-Use Industry (IT & Telecommunication, Energy & Power, and Others), By Insulation Type, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia-Pacific Undersea Fiber Optic Cable Market was valued at USD 1346.29 million in 2021 and is expected to project robust growth during the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 16.43% owing to growing corporate demand for greater connectivity to achieve digital transformation, the spread of cloud services, popularization of online video services (over the top "OTT), increasing use of mobile phones, and growing 5G networks across the region.

Undersea Fiber Optic Cable is used in submarine cable systems, which transmit telecommunication signals across large oceanic lengths via cables buried on the ocean floor between cable landing stations (CLS) on land. Secure data transmission across international traffic is done via underwater fiber optic cables.

The cables provide extremely high-capacity, highly dependable, and secure communication connectivity between various nations worldwide. An underwater fiber optic cable offers transmission quality that is noticeably superior to that provided by a satellite. A few inches thick and containing only a few optical fibers, undersea fiber optic cables are thin.

Expanding Usage of 5G in Growing Countries

Longer battery life, reduced latency, faster data rates, ultra-high dependability, and more connected devices are projected to be among the major performance indicators offered by 5G plans, which call for denser, fiber-rich network architecture. The launch of the 5G network is therefore projected to positively affect the expansion of the Asia-Pacific Undersea Fiber Optic Cable Market.

Furthermore, a lot of industries need a fast internet connection. The 5G network infrastructure is also being built in several nations. Telecom leaders are using underwater fiber optic cable to accommodate the rising demand for 5G connectivity. All of these factors are expected to drive the fiber optic cable market during the forecast period.

Net-zero Carbon Production

To advance the transition to net-zero carbon emissions, Asia-Pacific nations are promoting cross-sector, cross-border, and cross-vector strategic collaborations. Numerous low-cost renewable energy sources are found in sparsely inhabited regions, distant from load centers.

The locations of the resources are typically outside of national borders from the centers of energy demand. Power grid infrastructure connectivity allows for cross-border electricity commerce, which calls for the region's energy surpluses and deficits to be managed as best as possible.

This energy demand is driven by the needs of an expanding middle-class population as well as easier access to contemporary energy sources. The expansion of the Asia-Pacific Undersea Fiber Optic Cable Market is therefore fueled by regulatory assistance along with changes to current rules to promote cross-border power trading.

Remote Work from Home Drives Deployment of FTTH Communication Networks

The COVID-19 epidemic has led to an upsurge in work-from-home ((WFH) opportunities as a result of the lockdowns implemented by various nations in the area. There are now more installed residential broadband connections as a result of this aspect.

The need for home internet connections is also growing as the new coronavirus develops and more businesses favor remote work for longer periods. As a result, the Asia-Pacific Undersea Fiber Optic Cable Market is seeing exponential expansion owing to the demand for a Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) communication network.

Growing Requirement for Interconnected Data Centers

The largest market for Facebook worldwide is India, accounting for 15% of its global user base in APAC. There is an increasing need for data center space in a nation with over a billion people and about 400 million Facebook users.

As a result, there has been an increasing need for underwater fiber optic cables to fulfil the exponential capacity demand and connect data centres with the least amount of latency. The demand for undersea fiber optic cables is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Asia-Pacific Undersea Fiber Optic Cable Market.

Company Profiles

NEC Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

SubCom, LLC.

Alcatel Submarine Networks

Huawei Marine Networks Technologies Co., Limited

Communication Cable Systems Indonesia

Ciena Corporation

Norddeutsche Seekabelwerke GmbH

Ocean Cables

Xtera

S. B. Submarine Systems Co., Ltd.

Orange Marine

Report Scope:

Market Dynamics

Market Trends and Developments

Statistics of Cable Routes in Asia-Pacific

Upcoming Cables Routes in Asia-Pacific

Connecting Hubs in the Asia Pacific

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: The Asia Direct Cable (ADC) Consortium and NEC Corporation

Case Study 2: Australia Japan Cable (AJC) and Infinera Corporation

Asia-Pacific Undersea Fiber Optic Cable Market, By Cable Design:

Loose Tube

Ribbon Tube

Micro Loose Tube

Others

Asia-Pacific Undersea Fiber Optic Cable Market, By Insulation Type:

Cross-Linked Polyethylene

Oil-Impregnated Paper

Resin-Impregnated Paper

Others

Asia-Pacific Undersea Fiber Optic Cable Market, By End Use Industry:

IT & Telecommunication

Energy & Power

Others

Asia-Pacific Undersea Fiber Optic Cable Market, By Country:

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Vietnam

Philippines

Taiwan

