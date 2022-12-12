Global Intraocular Lens Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Intraocular Lens Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Intraocular Lens Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Intraocular Lens Global Market Report 2022”, the intraocular lens market share is predicted to reach a value of $4.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.06%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The intraocular lens market is expected to reach $5.47 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.64%. The rising prevalence of eye diseases is contributing to the growth of the intraocular lens market.

Key Trends In The Intraocular Lens Market

Technological advancements in intraocular lenses are a key trend gaining popularity in the intraocular lens market. For example, in January 2022, Alcon, a global leader in eye care, announced the commercial launch of the first presbyopia-correcting intraocular lens with wavefront-shaping technology, AcrySof® IQ Vivity® IOL (Vivity®). This new lens is being made available to Indian ophthalmologists for patients undergoing cataract surgery.

Overview Of The Intraocular Lens Market

The intraocular lens market consists of sales of intraocular lenses (ILOs) by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the medical devices that are implanted inside the eye to replace the eye's natural lens when it is being removed during cataract surgery. An intraocular lens is an artificial replacement for the lens of the eye. The two types of lenses are anterior chamber lenses and posterior chamber lenses. ILOs are used for a type of vision correction surgery called refractive lens exchange.

Intraocular Lens Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Type: Monofocal Intraocular Lens, Multifocal Intraocular Lens, Toric intraocular lens, Accommodating Intraocular Lens

· By Material: Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA), Silicone, Hydrophobic Acrylic

· By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Ophthalmology Clinics, Eye Research Institutes

· By Geography: The global intraocular lens market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Bausch + Lomb, Alcon, Johnson & Johnson, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Hoya Corporation, Staar Surgical Company, Rayner Intraocular Lenses, Physiol, Ophtec

