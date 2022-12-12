Insights Into The Global Automotive Micro Motor Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Automotive Micro Motor Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Automotive Micro Motor Global Market Report 2022”, the automotive micro motor market is expected to grow from $2.60 billion in 2021 to $2.69 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.78%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The automotive micro motor market is expected to reach $3.11 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.69%. The increasing demand for luxury cars is expected to propel the growth of the automotive micro motor market.

Key Trends In The Automotive Micro Motor Market

Strategic collaborations between companies are a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive micro motor Market. Companies manufacturing micro motors are undergoing partnerships and collaboration to develop new technologies and products.

Overview Of The Automotive Micro Motor Market

The automotive micro motor market consists of sales of automotive micro motors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships), that are used in the automotive industry to convert electrical energy into mechanical energy. Automotive micro motors are compact, lightweight, and simple to operate motors with low power consumption and little electromagnetic interference, and hence are ideal for usage in small, complicated locations with limited power budgets, such as modern electrical and electronic systems. Automotive micro motors are used for mirror controls, electronic climate control, seat adjustments, windows and car door locks, electric pumps, and automatic antenna parts assembly and others, in automobiles.

Automotive Micro Motor Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: AC Micro Motor, DC Micro Motor

• By Power Consumption: 48V, 25V-48V, 12V-24V, Less than 11V

• By Technology: Brushed, Brushless

• By Application: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

• By Geography: The global automotive micro motor market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as ABB, Buhler Motor Gmbh, Constart Micro Motor, Johnson Electric, Nidec Corporation, Robert Bosch, Denso, Mabuchi Motors, Asmo, Brose, Mahle, Panasonic, Shihlin Electric, IFB Automotive Private Limited, Maxon Motor and Constar Micromotor Co. Ltd Trends, opportunities,

Automotive Micro Motor Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of automotive micro motor global market. The market report analyzes and automotive micro motor global market forecast market size, automotive micro motor global market growth drivers, automotive micro motor global market segmentation, automotive micro motor market major players, automotive micro motor market growth across geographies, automotive micro motor market trends and automotive micro motor market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

