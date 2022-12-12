Global Poultry Healthcare Market Growth Trajectory

Poultry Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Poultry Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Poultry Healthcare Global Market Report 2022”, the poultry healthcare market is predicted to reach a value of $6.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.10%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The global poultry healthcare market size is expected to reach $10.26 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.26%. The increasing prevalence of disease outbreaks in poultry animals is expected to propel the growth of the poultry healthcare global market.

Key Trends In The Poultry Healthcare Market

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the poultry healthcare global market. These technological advancements include innovations in vaccines and other treatments. For example, in October 2020, Boehringer Ingelheim, a Germany-based human, animal, and poultry healthcare company, launched a new poultry vaccine, VAXXITEK HVT+IBD. It is a single-shot, innovative recombinant vaccine, ensuring life-long protection for all types of production chickens, namely broiler, layer, and breeder. The vaccine offers protection from infectious laryngotracheitis, Marek’s Disease, and Infectious Bursal Disease.

Overview Of The Poultry Healthcare Market

The poultry healthcare global market consists of sales of poultry healthcare services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide healthcare solutions for poultry, including eliminating sick birds, timely vaccinations, managing health care resources, and poultry management such as cleanliness, feeding and feed supply, housing, and others. Domesticated birds such as chickens, turkeys, ducks, geese, quails, and others are served by these services.

Poultry Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Poultry Healthcare Market Segmentation

By Product: Vaccines, Parasiticides, Anti Infectives, Medical Feed Addictives

By Test: ELISA, PCR, Molecular Diagnostic test, Laboratory Test

By Application: Farm, House

By Geography: The poultry healthcare global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Ceva, Zoetis, Venkys India, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Merk and Co Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Hester Biosciences Limited, ROMVAC COMPANY

Poultry Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth poultry healthcare market research.

