Consumer Healthcare Global Market Estimated To Grow At 17% Rate

The Business Research Company’s Consumer Healthcare Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Consumer Healthcare Global Market Report 2022”, the consumer healthcare market is predicted to reach a value of $424.63 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.44%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The consumer healthcare market is expected to reach $932.74 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 21.74%. The rapid growth in e-commerce and online pharmacies is contributing to the growth of the consumer healthcare market.

Key Trends In The Consumer Healthcare Market

Consumer healthcare companies are increasingly offering digital health solutions. Health and wellness are transforming into a digitised space with an increase in the tech-savvy population, leading to the availability of treatments on-demand. To cater to the shift in consumer preferences to digital, consumer healthcare brands have introduced digital, connected, and personalised self-care solutions. For example, Johnson & Johnson offers a behavioural coaching app with its Nicorette® QuickMist® Nicotine Spray that helps smokers to plan and track their progress in quitting smoking.

Overview Of The Consumer Healthcare Market

The consumer healthcare market consists of sales of consumer healthcare products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide personal healthcare products that are sold directly to a consumer without a prescription from a healthcare professional. Consumer healthcare products generally include over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, health supplements, cosmetics, disinfectants, and consumer medical devices.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: OTC Pharmaceuticals, Dietary Supplements

• By Application: Retail, Online, Hospitals

• By Geography: The global consumer healthcare market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Abbott Laboratories, BASF SE, Amway, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, GlaxoSmithKline plc, American Health Corporation, Stanex Drugs & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, Ipsen SA

