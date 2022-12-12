Andrea Andree of The Empowered Living Space LLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

VERONA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Science estimates that as much as 95% of our lives is lived from our unconscious mind. That means that the choices we make, the beliefs we hold, and the fears that hold us back, are based on thoughts and emotions we are not aware that we have… until we learn to recognize them. Fortunately, there are ways to identify these disempowering thoughts, feel the emotions behind them, and choose more empowering thoughts. Doing so allows us to move forward in life with more joy and courage, and less pain and fear.

Helping others in this way is what inspires Andrea Andree, a top-notch Empowerment Coach and Energy Healer and owner of The Empowered Living Space.

“Through my coaching, I help you identify the thought patterns keeping you from creating your optimal life and becoming the most authentic version of yourself. As an energy healer, I guide you to releasing the painful emotions behind those thoughts that weigh you down. Done continuously, this allows you to move into a greater unity with your higher self.”

Andrea accomplishes all this not by encouraging us to ignore or block out our thoughts and feelings but by embracing the thought, releasing the emotion, and tapping into the energy that we wish to feel. For instance, if we desire to be abundant, we can examine our fears around our abundance through something as simple as meditation or journaling, and then can call in the abundant feeling we want to feel. Doing so trains us to reprogram our beliefs around abundance.

Once we start to lose those old patterns, we have an opportunity to live more fully, unapologetically, to be more conscious, and consequently to achieve more of what we want in life.

Andrea says we can achieve this through our own life experiences and opportunities that help us grow because you “can’t heal till you learn to feel.”

“My coaching focuses on the connection between mindset work and body awareness. I help you reframe your thinking and develop a more empowering outlook on life. I inspire my clients to live as aligned to their soul as possible. When we do this our lives will become more joyful, vibrant, and profoundly empowered, with a more cohesive link between mind, body, and soul.”

Andrea teaches us to never be afraid to chase our dreams and to create a better way of thinking. To embody what we wish to see in the world and live fearlessly. By connecting with our spirit, living by our core values, and projecting positivity we can live meaningful lives that we love. Her coaching and energy healing combined is the instrument to help us create what we really wish to manifest. And she is deeply committed to helping others evolve into the next best version of themselves.

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno