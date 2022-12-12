Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Size to Touch US$ 21.0 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5%

Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Report 2023-2028

The global modified atmosphere packaging market to reach US$ 21.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during 2023-2028.

What are the growth prospects of the modified atmosphere packaging industry?

The global modified atmosphere packaging market size reached US$ 15.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 21.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during 2023-2028.

What is a modified atmosphere packaging?

Modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) is used to extend the shelf life of food products by imposing a mixture of nitrogen and carbon dioxide gas upon packaged food products. It comprises barrier films, desiccant packs, gas flushing, and one-way packaging valves to eliminate all the natural air and moisture contained within a stored product. It is manufactured from polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polypropylene (PP), and low-density polyethylene (LDPE). It is also available with indicators that provide information on food quality, storage, and temperature and alert customers about leakage. It enhances the freshness and flavor of fruits, vegetables, ready-to-eat (RTE) meals, dairy products, and fish and seafood. It also reduces the deterioration rate and spoilage of meat products caused by microbial growth. It assists in maintaining appearance, texture, and nutritional values without relying upon chemical additives or food stabilizers while improving product safety. MAP aids in transporting food products to remote areas and protects them against light, temperature, and enzymes. It also prevents the oxidation of lipids that produce strong flavors and odors, leading to undesirable taste and texture in the food.

What are the major market drivers in the modified atmosphere packaging market?

At present, the increasing consumer preference for convenient and easy-to-handle packaging across the globe represents one of the primary factors driving the market. Besides this, the rising demand for fresh and hygienic quality packaged food, along with the growing awareness about the benefits of MAP technology among the masses, is positively influencing the market. In addition, there is an increase in the demand for MAP to wrap pre-cut fruits and vegetables and prevent contamination with spoilage organisms, reduce pilferage, and maintain a sanitary environment. This, coupled with the thriving food and beverage (F&B) industry, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Moreover, the escalating demand for MAP technology due to the rising prevalence of foodborne diseases, such as campylobacteriosis, giardiasis, listeriosis, salmonellosis, and toxoplasmosis, around the world is propelling the market growth. Additionally, the growing demand for organic and natural food products among the masses to avoid chemicals, hormones, and antibiotics is offering a positive market outlook. In line with this, the rising application of MAP to provide microbiological safety and enhance the organoleptic quality of various food products is contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for minimally processed food products among individuals to reduce the risk of contamination and prevent food poisoning is strengthening the growth of the market.

Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global modified atmosphere packaging market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on material, technology, packaging gases and application.

Breakup by Material:

• Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol

• Polyethylene

• Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate

• Polyamide

• Others

Breakup by Technology:

• Tray-Sealer Machine

• Horizontal and Vertical Flow Packaging Machine

• Deep-Drawing Machine

• Vacuum Chamber Machine

• Bag-Sealing Machine

• Others

Breakup by Packaging Gases:

• Nitrogen

• Oxygen

• Carbon Dioxide

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Dairy Products

• Poultry

• Bakery and Confectionary

• Seafood and Meat Products

• Convenience Food

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

List of Major Key Players:

The major players in the market are

• Air Products & Chemicals Inc.

• Amcor plc

• Barry-Wehmiller Companies

• Berry Global Inc

• Ilapak International S.A.

• Linde plc

• Multisorb Technologies Inc. (Filtration Group Corporation)

• Orics Industries Inc.

• Robert Reiser & Co. Inc.

• Sealed Air Corporation

• The Middleby Corporation.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

