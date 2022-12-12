Global Construction Equipment Rental Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Construction Equipment Rental Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Construction Equipment Rental Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Construction Equipment Rental Global Market Report 2022”, the construction equipment rental market is predicted to reach a value of $94.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.64%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The construction equipment rental market is expected to reach $114.24 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.77%. The growing construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the construction equipment rental market going forward.

Key Trends In The Construction Equipment Rental Market

Replacing conventional equipment with telematics-integrated machinery is a rising trend in the construction equipment market. Telematics is integrated into the construction equipment for GPS fleet tracking, maximising fleet utilization, safeguarding equipment from theft, improving billing, equipment utilization, and others. For instance, in 2020, Appareo, a US based manufacturer of electronic and software solutions, launched a cellular asset tracking device for off-highway equipment called AT-130 (IP69K). The device is embedded with GPS and cellular capabilities, has a high battery life, and can withstand high pressure. The high-performance positioning and motion-sensing capabilities ensure that motion-based reporting is done based on true machinery repositioning, which helps to extend the battery life of the equipment and reduce false alarms.

Overview Of The Construction Equipment Rental Market

The construction equipment rental market consists of sales of construction equipment products by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, and partnerships) that rent out construction-related machinery, equipment, and tools to other contractors and professionals for a flat rate on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis. Renting construction equipment saves construction contractors the cost of new equipment, labour costs, maintenance costs, and operational costs.

Construction Equipment Rental Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Equipment: Earthmoving, Material Handling, Road Building And Concrete

• By Product: Backhoes, Excavators, Loaders, Crawler Dozers, Cranes, Concrete Pumps, Compactors, Transit Mixers, Concrete Mixers

• By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

• By Geography: The global construction equipment rental market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as H&E Equipment Services, Inc, Maxim Crane Works, L.P., Boels Rentals, United Rentals Inc., Ashtead Group Plc, Loxam, Herc Holdings Inc., Aktio Corporation, Kanamoto Co. Ltd.

