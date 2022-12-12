SaaS Based SCM Market Revenue, CAGR Growth, Global Trends, Research Report 2022, Future Outlook, Industry Forecast 2032

Global SaaS-Based SCM Market is estimated to reach USD 33.86 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 13.64%: SPER Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to SPER Market Research, SaaS-based SCM provides end-to-end visibility on goods & product mobility through better analytics and supply chain forecasting models. This solution aims to enhance and strengthen supply chain operations in a firm by managing production, inventory, sourcing, transportation, and product demand.

Additionally, it provides cross-functional access to firms and platforms for exception-based process management, allowing staff members to oversee steady-state operations. However, it is projected that enterprise worries regarding the security of cloud deployment will impede the market's growth. On the other hand, it is projected that in the coming years, the rising demand for transportation management systems (TMS) software would create substantial opportunities for market growth.

SaaS Based SCM Market Overview:

Forecast CAGR (2022-2032): 13.64%

Forecast Market Size (2032): 33.86 billion

The COVID-19 outbreak has had an effect on numerous industries, making it more challenging for them to manage their intricate supply chain networks. The need for SaaS-based SCM is anticipated to rise as a result. This is because the COVID-19 outbreak-related supply chain interruptions led to a rapid expansion of the SCM software industry. Additionally, there is a rise in the popularity of online shopping across several businesses, which compels the foods and drinks, logistics, and industrial sectors to increase their expenditures in supply chain automation. As a result, the market's growth was stimulated.

The Global SaaS-Based SCM Market study provides market data by the competitive landscape, revenue analysis, market segments, and detailed analysis of key market players such as; Accenture, Blue Yonder Group Inc., High Jump, IBM Infor, Kinaxis Inc., Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corporation, Sap Se, The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

SPER Market Research study aims to provide market dynamics, demand, and supply with a yearly forecast for 2032. This report provides data for growth estimates and forecasts for product type segment – By Solution (Software, Service), By Deployment (Public, Private, Hybrid), By User Type (Large, Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), By Industry Vertical (Consumer Goods, Retail, Food and Beverages, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Logistics, and Transportation Others).

This report also provides data for key regional segments of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

This study also encompasses various market drivers and restraining factors for the forecast period. Various growth opportunities are also discussed in the report.

