Cellular Rubber Market worth US$6.5 billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 4.5% - IndustryARC

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Cellular Rubber Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027 and reach US$6.5 billion by 2027. Cellular rubber (also known as foam rubber) is primarily composed of materials such as neoprene, ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR), silicone, ethylene vinyl acetate blend (EVA) and polyurethane which is a thermosetting polymer made from a combination of methyl di-isocyanate and polyethylene. They are used in a wide range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, building & construction, electronics and other industries. The expansion of cellular rubber is primarily driven by its usage in the automotive industry. In 2020, the surge in the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the automotive production activities as a result of the country-wide shutdown of automotive sites, shortage of labor and the decline of the supply and demand chain all over the world. These factors temporarily affected the growth of the cellular rubber industry. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



1. Silicone material held a significant share in the Cellular Rubber Market in 2021. Its wide range of characteristics such as excellent versatility, environmental resistance and more made it stand out in comparison to other types of materials in the market.

2. Automotive industry held the largest share in Cellular Rubber Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for cellular rubber from the automotive sector across the world. The abilities of cellular rubber such as sound absorption, vibration or shock absorption, sealing and insulation make it ideal for applications in multiple components within an automobile.

3. Asia-Pacific dominated the Cellular Rubber Market in 2021, owing to its increasing demand from the automotive sector of the region. For instance, recent insights from the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA) stated that the total automobile production in 2021 in Asia-Pacific increased by 28% compared to 2020.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Cellular Rubber Market Report.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The silicone segment held a significant Cellular Rubber Market share of over 18% in 2021, owing to the range of characteristics and benefits it offers over other types of rubber material. For instance, silicone rubber offers higher resistance to harsh environmental factors such as extreme temperatures and UV radiation in comparison to neoprene, ethylene propylene diene monomer and other types of cellular rubber materials.

2. Asia-Pacific held a dominant Cellular Rubber Market share of around 35% in the year 2021. The consumption of cellular rubber is particularly high in this region due to its increasing demand in the automotive sector.

3. The automotive industry held the largest Cellular Rubber Market share of over 25% in 2021, owing to the increase in automotive production across the world. Thus, such a boost in automobile production is expected to increase the demand for Cellular Rubber. This is expected to expand the Cellular Rubber Market size during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cellular Rubber Industry are -

1. Chicago Wilcox Mfg. Co. Inc.

2. Rogers Foam Corp

3. Stockwell Elastomerics

4. American Foam Rubber LP

5. Foam Rubber LLC



