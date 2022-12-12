GLOBAL CHATBOTS MARKET SIZE INDUSTRY RESEARCH REPORT SEGMENTED BY MAJOR MARKET PLAYERS, TYPES, AND APPLICATIONS
By 2030, the market for conversational AI is projected to be worth USD 41.89 billion and grow at a CAGR of 23.9% from 2022 to 2030.
The best vision is insight.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Chatbots Market Overview
— Revas
Chatbots market is a term used for the collection of chatbot software and services. It includes all companies and individuals that develop chatbots, as well as those who provide chatbot-related services such as hosting, analytics, and design.
The major drivers for the market growth are the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in customer service and the rising demand for personalization in customer service.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
There are broadly two types of chatbots in the market today – solution chatbots and service chatbots. Solution chatbots are designed to help users with specific tasks, such as ordering a product, booking a table at a restaurant or checking the status of an order. Service chatbots, on the other hand, are designed to provide customer support and help resolve issues.
Get Sample PDF of chatbots market size Market Analysis
There is a lot of potential for chatbots in the market, especially in the BFSI, healthcare, IT and telecommunication sectors. In terms of application, chatbots can be used to provide customer service, process orders and payments, and even diagnose and treat health conditions. In the retail sector, chatbots can be used to provide recommendations and personalized shopping experiences. In the utility sector, chatbots can be used to help customers manage their account information and make payments. In the government sector, chatbots can be used to help citizens access government services and information.
There are several key regions in the chatbots market. These include China, USA, Europe, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and South America. Each of these regions has its own unique characteristics and opportunities. China is the largest market for chatbots, with over half of all chatbot users located in the country. The USA is the second largest market for chatbots. Chatbot usage in the USA is growing rapidly due to increasing awareness of the technology and its benefits and so on.
Prominent Key Players of the Chatbots Market
We specifically study not only the major businesses that are influential on a global scale but also the regional small and medium-sized businesses that play vital roles and have significant room for growth in order to clearly reflect the competitive condition of the industry. Descriptive company profiles of the major global players, including Google, Microsoft, IBM, AWS, Baidu, Oracle, SAP, Nuance, Artificial Solutions, Conversica, and Haptik etc.
Key Market Segments Table: Chatbots Market
Based on types, the Chatbots Market is primarily split into:
• Solution
• Service
Based on applications, the Chatbots Market covers:
• BFSI
• Healthcare
• IT and Telecommunication
• Retail
• Utilities
• Government
Purchase this report
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:
• China
• USA
• Europe
• Japan
• Korea
• India
• Southeast Asia
• South America
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The reader will be better able to understand how the epidemic, its repercussions, and the Russia-Ukraine War influenced the world market for lithium-ion battery market platforms with the aid of this section. Demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behaviour, supply chain management, export and import, and manufacturing are all taken into account in addition to how each has changed over time. Additionally, industry experts have emphasised the crucial components that will empower businesses to capture opportunities and stabilise the market generally in the ensuing years.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Chatbots Market
The key drivers for the growth of chatbots market include the need for improved customer service and the reduction in operational costs. The major barriers to the growth of chatbots market are lack of awareness, data security concerns, and IT infrastructure limitations.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
• The key benefits for industry participants and stakeholders of the chatbots market include reducing human resource costs, automating customer
support, and providing engaging customer experiences.
• The demand for chatbots is increasing as businesses look for ways to reduce operational costs and improve customer engagement.
• The use of chatbots can help businesses save on human resource costs by automating tasks such as customer support, sales, marketing, and customer
service.
• In addition, chatbots can provide engaging and personalized customer experiences through their interactive and conversational interface.
Following is the list of TOC for the Chatbots Market:
• Report Overview
• Study Scope and Definition
• Research Methodology
• Key Market Segments
• Players Covered: Ranking by Conversational AI Revenue
• Market Analysis by Type
• Market by Application
• Customer Support
• Personal Assistant
• Customer Engagement
• Retention
• Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy
• Global Chatbots Market Trends and Growth Strategy
• Global Chatbots Market Players Profiles
• Artificial Solutions Company Profile
• Global Conversational AI Production Capacity Market Share by Market Players
• Global Conversational AI Revenue Market Share by Market Players
• Global Conversational AI Production Forecast by Regions
• Global Chatbots Marketing Channel, Distributors, Customers and Supply Chain
• Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
• Disclaimer
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before Purchasing This Report
Why is a Chatbots Market Research Report so Important?
• A chatbots market research report is a valuable tool for anyone looking to enter the chatbots industry.
• The report provides an overview of the chatbots market, including its size, growth potential, and key players.
• It also offers insights into the latest trends and developments in the chatbots industry.
• This information can help businesses make informed decisions about their chatbots strategies and investments.
Mahesh Patel
VIRTUOSE MARKET RESERACH PRIVATE LIMITED
+1 917-267-7384
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn