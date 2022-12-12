Soil Fumigant Market To Record A Growth Of Over 4.5% By 2028.

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Soil Fumigant Market Size is estimated to reach $941.9 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2028. The growing role of pest attacks on high-value crops and daily crops along with a rising population base across the globe are key factors that generate a moderate outlook for the soil fumigant industry during the forecast period. According to Food and Agriculture Organization, between 20 to 40 percent of global crop production is lost to pests annually. Soil fumigation is a pre-plant chemical treatment of soil, utilizing a pesticide product to convert it to forms of volatile gas. Chemicals such as Methyl Bromide, Chloropicrin, Phosphine, Methyl Iodide and Dimethyl Disulfide are some of the common types of fumigants that diffuse through the open pore of soil to provide protection against soil-borne pests and render disease control. The application of soil fumigants is present on a global scale on both annual and perennial crops. Additionally, manufacturers can use them in tandem or with a combination. Soil Fumigants are also known as “multi-purpose” or “broad spectrum” fumigants.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Soil Fumigant Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share in 2022. It is owing to the vast-spread agricultural sector in the given region. Moreover, the region is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period of 2023-2028. It is due to the growing population and the demand for inputs that would support the market growth.

2. The growing demand for food from developed and developing regions along with rising incidences of crop failures and runover by pests provide market strengths. However, regulatory challenges such as the abolishment of the use in various developed countries impede market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Soil Fumigant Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Soil Fumigant Market Segment Analysis- by Type : The Soil Fumigant Market can be further segmented into Methyl Bromide, Chloropicrin, Methyl Iodide, Dimethyl Disulfide, Phosphine and Others. Phosphine form of fumigant held a dominant market share in 2022.

Soil Fumigant Market Segment Analysis - by Form : The Soil Fumigant Market can be further segmented into Solid, Liquid and Gaseous. Solid form held a dominant market share in 2022. It is owing to the preposition of safe handling to render safer application on soil, with comparatively low levels of poisonous content.

Soil Fumigant Market Segment Analysis - by Geography : The Soil Fumigant Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Soil Fumigant Industry are -

1. AMVAC

2. BASF SE

3. Cytec Solvay Group

4. FMC Corporation

5. Isagro

