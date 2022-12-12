Cytokinins Market worth $2.4 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 4.9% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing use of cotton in the textile industry and increasing demand for food and beverages with organic ingredients is growing in demand for Cytokinins Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Cytokinins Market size is forecast to reach US$2.4 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2027. Cytokinin is an agrochemical that acts like pesticides or fertilizers used in the growth of plant hormones. It stimulates cell division in plants' roots and shoot systems. The hormone helps in encouraging cell growth, development of lateral buds, fruit abscission, affecting apical dominance, and delay in leaf senescence. The Adenine-type cytokinins naturally occur in the plant's roots, stems, and leaf to help plant growth. The growing demand for herbal production in medicines, cosmetics, and organic farming is driving the demand for cytokinins. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

1. The Asia Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2021-2026). The increasing demand for organic products in Asian countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea is driving the market demand for Cytokinins.

2. Cytokinins are used in plant focalization, giving resistance from various types of pests and pathogens is helping in the growth of the cytokinins market during the forecast period.

3. The increased research & development activities are increasing crop production and fueling the cell division segment due to its best results with minimal environmental hazard compared to chemical-based fertilizers.



1. The Adenine type segment accounted for approximately 48% of the market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The adenine type includes kinetin, zeatin, and 6-benzyl amino purine which are widely used in different sectors like research labs, environment monitoring, organic products.

2. Asia Pacific region held the largest share in the Cytokinins market in 2021 up to 41%, owing to the presence of a large amount of agricultural production land and growing food industry. The comprehensive use of Cytokinins in the production of organic food and the implementation of strict regulation for the use of a hazardous chemical is increasing the demand for cytokinins.

3. The cell division segment accounted for more than 33% of the market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The rising demand for cytokinins in botany for the study of cell division in plants has increased the market size.

4. The Agriculture segment accounted for more than 70% of the market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Population growth is increasing the demand for food across the globe. The growing research and development activities in agrochemical and acceptance of advanced technology of agriculture segment in developing countries like India, China is increasing the demand for environmental-friendly agrochemical products.



1. BASF SE

2. Bayer AG

3. Redox Industries

4. Xiny(H.K.) Industrial Co., Ltd.

5. Sichuan Guoguang Agrochemical Co. Ltd.



