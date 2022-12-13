Trusted Platform Module (TPM) Market To Record A Growth Of Over 14.28% By 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising investment in e-commerce, the demand for advanced and secured computer chips is rising, which works as a major growth driver for TPM market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Trusted Platform Module (TPM) Market size is anticipated to surpass $1.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.28% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research study by IndustryARC. TPM is a completely dedicated microcontroller, specifically designed to secure cryptographic hardware via integrated cryptographic keys. For successfully defending the digital platforms against the privacy security threats via secure crypto processor and digital rights management, the adoption rate of private as well as public key cryptography in various sectors is rising. This in turn, triggers the growth of TPM industry. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

• North America dominated the market by a market share of more than 31.8% in 2020, advancements in digital technologies, increasing number of data threats are the key factors contributing towards the market growth.

• The demand for TPM is estimated to witness significant upsurge during the forecast period, owing to the rising security threats and globally increasing e-commerce investments.

• The Trusted Platform Module Market outlook is consolidated with top market players including Infineon Technologies AG, Nuvoton Technology Corporation, IBM Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Atmel Corporation and others.

• By Type - By type, TPM market is segmented into Discrete, Integrated and others. Integrated TPM is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, around CAGR of 15.01%, during the forecast period 2021-2026. Owing to the increasing safety threats, the demand for the integrated TPM is rising. To avoid the safety threats, most of the device providers integrate TPM in those products at the manufacturing level.

• By End-User Industry - Based on end-user industry, this market is segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, retail, government, BFSI, general manufacturing, defense, aerospace, healthcare and other sectors. Consumer electronics sector is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 16.22% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the growing penetration of IoT, increasing demand for laptops, personal computers smart phones and other gadgets.

• By Geography - North America dominated the Trusted Platform Module market in 2020 with major trusted platform module market share close to 31.8% and is estimated to maintain the lead during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the advancements in digital technologies, increasing number of security threats, adoption of digital rights management technology and cybercrimes and increasing demand for privacy and secured systems.

1. Infineon Technologies AG

2. Nuvoton Technology Corporation

3. STMicroelectronics

4. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

5. Atmel Corporation

