7 December World Civil Aviation Day Celebrated at EMU Faculty of Tourism

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Tourism Faculty, Civil Aviation Cabin Services Program organized an event on the occasion of International Civil Aviation Day. The said event took place on Thursday, 8 December 2022 at 10:30 at Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Hall.

Importance of Civil Aerial Transportation in TRNC was discussed

Delivering the opening speech of the event, EMU Tourism Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç expressed that, as we approach the end of 2022, air transportation and tourism have started to rise again and have started to catch up with the values ​​before the pandemic period and noted that this situation creates a great motivation. Prof. Dr. Kılıç especially emphasized the importance of civil aerial transportation in TRNC which is surrounded by the sea. Noting that the EMU Civil Aviation Cabin Services Program aims to fulfill the great need of qualified man power in the field of international civil aviation sector, Prof. Dr. Kılıç ended his speech by congratulation the special day of all the aviators.

Students Met with Professionals in the Field

Following the opening speeches, a panel was held where Turkish Airlines (THY) North Cyprus Director Pınar Ayvaz Arıkan conveyed her career experiences to the students underlying the key points that students should put attention to while they apply for professional positions. Explaining her experiences with examples, Arıkan also mentioned about the principles and procedures of THY in recruitment and gave detailed answers to the questions on this topic. Another panelist was Chief Pilot and Training Director Ali Karaçoban who especially emphasized the importance of teamwork in safe flight and comfortable travel. Karaçoban made a detailed presentation by showing the role of the cabin supervisor and his crew in the safe journey through examples and videos. Pegasus Airlines North Cyprus Representative and Cyprus XP Travel Director Zeki Ziya was also among the panelists during the event and told students that civil air transportation continues to develop and grow. Stating that they have a challenging yet enjoyable career period ahead of them, Ziya emphasized that students should not be discouraged by the obstacles they will encounter and that they should not be content with their first career goals, but also pursue different goals. Mustafa Sofi, Director of the TRNC Civil Aviation Department, also touched upon the meaning and importance of the day, emphasizing the role and importance of the Civil Aviation Department as the only authorized institution in the country in transportation in the region.

At the end of the panel, students got the opportunity of asking questions to the panelists regarding their professional lives.

Round-trip Flight Tickets to Different Destinations Gifted to Students

Successful students of 2021-2022 Academic Year Spring Semester were presented with their High Honor and Honor certificates at the event. THY and Pegasus Airlines officials made a great surprise for the students, drawing lots and gifting round-trip flight tickets to winning students to different destinations.

At the end of the event, Prof. Dr. Kılıç presented appreciation plaques to the panelists.