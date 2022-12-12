Lithosphere (LITHO) Blockchain Announces Plans to Support & Burn 100T Shiba Inu in Finesse P2E Series' SHIB Metaverse

Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2022) - Lithosphere developer KaJ Labs has announced that the Finesse game series will compensate players with Shiba Inu (SHIB) and the SHIB will also be utilized as a payment method for some marketplace items. The Lithosphere (LITHO) core developers plan to implement a burn mechanism in the upcoming Finesse: Shadow Warriors play-to-earn game. With this move, the developers aim to burn 100 trillion Shiba Inu.

Lithosphere's Finesse game series is as highly anticipated as was the Shiba Inu Metaverse. Shiba Inu's platform was developed to enable creators in different industries to work more efficiently in a robust and versatile ecosystem, all of which is in alignment with the Lithosphere philosophy. The launch of the Finesse game saga also marks the burn of Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) during gameplay.

Finesse: Shadow Warriors is free to play in PvE mode, while online 1v1 PvP battles require the purchase of an NFT. SHIB and LUNC will be two of the first supported networks upon the game's launch. Gamers can experience a preview of the game for Android devices or their Web browser.

The 100 trillion burn mechanism for SHIB will add value and increase in-game payment options for players. The burn provides individuals with additional flexibility within the platform when playing Finesse: Shadow Warriors.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere is a next-generation network for cross-chain decentralized applications powered by AI and Deep Learning.

