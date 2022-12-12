Submit Release
News Search

There were 422 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,428 in the last 365 days.

Renesas Wins 2022 "Outstanding Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Company Award" by Global Semiconductor Alliance

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced that it has received this year's "Outstanding Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Company Award" by the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA). Hidetoshi Shibata, President and CEO of Renesas, and Board Member of GSA accepted the award at the Awards Celebration held in Santa Clara, California on December 8, 2022 PDT.

GSA represents the semiconductor industry across the globe, with over 300 corporate members worldwide. Annual awards are given to members that have demonstrated excellence through their success, vision, strategy, and future opportunities in the industry. The "Outstanding Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Company Award" is presented to an APAC-headquartered semiconductor company, chosen by industry peers on GSA's APAC leadership council.

"It is a privilege to receive this award on behalf of all Renesas employees," said Hidetoshi Shibata, President and CEO of Renesas, and Board Member of GSA. "We owe this accolade to the tremendous support we received from our customers, partners, and the GSA community. We will continue our transformational journey and hope to receive even more recognition in the near future."

For details of the award, please refer to the official announcement on GSA's website.

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) empowers a safer, smarter and more sustainable future where technology helps make our lives easier. A leading global provider of microcontrollers, Renesas combines our expertise in embedded processing, analog, power and connectivity to deliver complete semiconductor solutions. These Winning Combinations accelerate time to market for automotive, industrial, infrastructure and IoT applications, enabling billions of connected, intelligent devices that enhance the way people work and live. Learn more at renesas.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

All names of products or services mentioned in this press release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221211005089/en/

You just read:

Renesas Wins 2022 "Outstanding Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Company Award" by Global Semiconductor Alliance

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.