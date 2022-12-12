Renesas Wins 2022 "Outstanding Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Company Award" by Global Semiconductor Alliance

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced that it has received this year's "Outstanding Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Company Award" by the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA). Hidetoshi Shibata, President and CEO of Renesas, and Board Member of GSA accepted the award at the Awards Celebration held in Santa Clara, California on December 8, 2022 PDT.

GSA represents the semiconductor industry across the globe, with over 300 corporate members worldwide. Annual awards are given to members that have demonstrated excellence through their success, vision, strategy, and future opportunities in the industry. The "Outstanding Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Company Award" is presented to an APAC-headquartered semiconductor company, chosen by industry peers on GSA's APAC leadership council.

"It is a privilege to receive this award on behalf of all Renesas employees," said Hidetoshi Shibata, President and CEO of Renesas, and Board Member of GSA. "We owe this accolade to the tremendous support we received from our customers, partners, and the GSA community. We will continue our transformational journey and hope to receive even more recognition in the near future."

For details of the award, please refer to the official announcement on GSA's website.

