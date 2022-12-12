Golar LNG Limited: Result of partial bond buy-back

12 December 2022

Golar LNG Limited ("Golar") announces the result of the offer announced on 5 December 2022 to buy back parts of its USD 300 million senior unsecured bonds. The "Reverse Dutch Auction" closed on 9 December 2022 at 16:00 CET, and Golar has accepted offers up to and including a price of 100% of par value plus accrued and unpaid interest, equaling a total nominal amount of approximately USD 140 million. Cash settlement for the repurchase is expected to occur on 15 December 2022.

DNB Markets acted as Manager for the buy-back.

