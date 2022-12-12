Submit Release
Martin Herrmann Becomes New CFO at crop.zone

Financial Expert joins the executive team at crop.zone - the specialist for herbicide-free weed control

/EIN News/ -- AACHEN, Germany, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dirk Vandenhirtz, CEO of crop.zone GmbH., welcomes Martin Herrmann to the executive team as the new CFO: 

"I am very happy that we could convince Martin to join the crop.zone team and share our vision!" 

The new head of finance at crop.zone has worked with several companies during periods of accelerated growth. He is the co-founder of Tempus Capital, an investor in and partner of European mid-market companies. Since the beginning of December, Herrmann has strengthened the management team at crop.zone. 

"I am very excited about joining Dirk's team and making a contribution to the next chapters of crop.zone's success story in sustainable agriculture." 
Martin Herrmann CFO crop.zone

In 1995 Martin Herrmann started his professional career at PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) where he worked as an auditor and business consultant. He also worked in various positions for financial advisory firms and investment banks, including FTI Consulting, Alvarez & Marsal, UBS
Warburg and Goldman Sachs. In March of 2008, he co-founded Tempus Capital, which provides a combination of capital and active operational management to European mid-sized companies.

Martin Herrmann holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of California at Berkeley and a Master of Business Administration degree from Stanford University Graduate School of Business, graduating as an Arjay Miller Scholar in 2002.

About crop.zone

Effective like chemistry. BUT without chemistry.

crop.zone has become the specialist for herbicide-free desiccation with cross-field knowledge from chemistry, biology, physics, ecology, and agronomy. The professional technology incorporated in our machines enables safe, efficient, and cost-effective crop preparation. Our technologically advanced system achieves premium quality yields while protecting the soil. crop.zone offers the solution for ecological and sustainable agriculture and thus makes its contribution to the future of our planet.

More: www.crop.zone

Contact Information:
Dirk Vandenhirtz
CEO - crop.zone
dirk.vandenhirtz@crop.zone
+1 (919) 251-6320 / +49 2408 598

Related Files

221210 PR cropzone Martin Herrmann CFO.pdf

Cropzone_Traktor_frei.png

Related Images






Image 1: Martin Hermann CFO


Martin Herman new CFO at crop.zone



