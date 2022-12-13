Charcoal Market is Expected to Reach a Market Value of USD 6,946.21 million by 2029| Global Growth and Latest Trends
Charcoal is a manmade black carbon residue product that is produced the plant material such as wood.PUNE, MAHARASHTA, INDIA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Defintion
Charcoal is a manmade black carbon residue product that is produced the plant material such as wood. This process is carried out in the presence of oxygen to remove volatile and water constitutes Due to increased demand for the product in recreational cooking and metal manufacturing, building & construction, healthcare, industrial filtration, and pharmaceutical applications, the global charcoal market is estimated to develop significantly over the forecast period. In recreational cooking, charcoal can be used as a substitute for coal. In addition, the increased popularity of barbeque cooking in restaurants is likely to boost demand for charcoal.
Market Analysis and Size
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the charcoal market is expected to reach the value of USD 6,946.21 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. The charcoal market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.
The worldwide Charcoal report provides comprehensive analysis and estimation of various market related factors that plays a key role in better decision making.
Charcoal Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Drivers
Increase in urbanization and rapid industrialization had created substantial demand for charcoal
The demand for charcoal is increasing mainly due to urban population in developing countries. More than half the global population now lives in cities, and urban-dwellers are restricted to charcoal use because of easiness of production, access, transport, and tradition. Urbanization have influenced the type of fuels used and also the total energy consumption for different functions which have further increased the demand for charcoal production across the region.
Rise in consumption of barbequed food
In much of the world, barbecuing is practically very common activity in many regions especially in summer time. And while some people grill with gas and electricity, many people also prefers grilling with charcoal gives their food with a particularly smoky flavour. Furthermore, charcoal is mostly used for recreational barbecuing in places like North America and Europe, but it’s the primary cooking fuel in most African nations. In addition, it is reported that the market is majorly driven by the rising influence of grilled food worldwide and the growing adoption of grilled food among millennials. In addition, lockdown restrictions and the need to maintain social distancing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in more number of people staying at home. Thereby, an increasing number of people have been engaged in-home cooking and organizing small social events at home. This situation has resulted in an increasing demand for home cooking equipment and materials.
Opportunity
Shift towards improved stove and higher efficiencies
Traditional stoves for heating and cooking at the household level are typically inefficient and generate considerable indoor air pollution, which can be deleterious to human health. Improved cook stoves have been deployed in many countries in attempts to improve cooking and heating efficiency and reduce indoor pollution in domestic households. Furthermore, charcoal can be burned cleanly and safely if prepared properly and used correctly in efficient appliances. Improved cook stoves are convex in shape and insulated on all sides. Because of their insulation, they require less charcoal to generate an equivalent amount of useful heat, and they retain heat for longer. Also, recently there is the introduction of improved cook stoves that can reduce GHG emissions by improving fuel efficiency and thereby reducing demand for charcoal for the same quantity of cooking energy.
Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report
Plantar Siderurgica S/A
Gryfskand sp. z o.o.
MATSURI.CO.TH
Jumbo Charcoal (Pty) Ltd.
Sagar Charcoal And Firewood Depot.
Ignite International, Ltd.
Sichuan Shuangli Yonghui Tanye
The Clorox Company
COAL SÃO MANOEL
Paraguay Charcoal.
Vina Global Imex Co.
LTD, Namco charcoal
Crunchbase Inc.
Todos los Derechos Reservados para BRICAPAR S.A. Oxford Charcoal Company
Duraflame, Inc.
Royal Oak Enterprises, LLC.
Timber_Charcoal_Company_LLC
NAMCHAR.
Mesjaya Sdn Bhd
MAUROBERA S.A.
Kingsford Products Company
Post-COVID-19 Impact on Charcoal Market
COVID-19 created a major impact on the charcoal market as almost every country has opted for the shutdown for every production facility except the ones dealing in producing the essential goods.
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the charcoal market to an extent in negative manner. So, the market has resulted in a lower estimated year-on-year growth rate as compared with 2019 because of the fewer amounts of activities of the sectors associated with the charcoal market. However, the growth has been high after the market has opened after COVID-19, and it is expected that there would be considerable growth in the sector owing to higher demand of barbequed food. And this factor is further expected to drive the overall growth of the market.
Manufacturers are making various strategic decisions to bounce back post-COVID-19. The players are conducting multiple research and development activities to improve the technology involved in the charcoal. With this, the companies will bring advanced technologies to the market. In addition, government initiatives for usage of electric vehicle has led to the market's growth
Recent Development
In March 2022, Kingsford Products Company, a subsidiary of The Clorox Company launched new product line of signature flavored charcoals and hardwood pellets. The main objective of this product launch is to improve the grilling experience with various flavor and aroma. This will improve the product portfolio of the company
Global Charcoal Market Scope
The charcoal market is segmented on the basis of product and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product
Lump Charcoal
Charcoal Briquettes
Japanese Charcoal
Sugar Charcoal
Others
On the basis of product, the global charcoal market is segmented into lump charcoal, charcoal briquettes, Japanese charcoal, sugar charcoal and others.
Application
Outdoor Activities
Restaurant Business
Metallurgical Fuel
Industrial Fuel
Filtration
Others
On the basis of application, the global charcoal market has been segmented into below outdoor activities, restaurant business, metallurgical fuel, industrial fuel, filtration and others.
Charcoal Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The charcoal market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product and application as referenced above.
The countries covered in the charcoal market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
Middle East and Africa region dominates the charcoal market because it has demonstrated strong demand of industrial waste and water treatment using activated carbon.
Egypt dominates in the Middle East and Africa region owing to the massive demand for cheaper and efficient wood fuel in this country.
