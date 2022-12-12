Wilson Disease Drugs Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 848.2 Million by 2031: Says AMR

Rise in the prevalence of Wilson diseases and advancements in R&D activities for drug development drive the growth of the global Wilson disease drugs market. By drug type, the penicillamine segment held the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Wilson Disease Drugs Market size was estimated at $595.2 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $848.2 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $595.2 Million Market Size in 2031 $848.2 Million CAGR 3.6% No. of Pages in Report 211 Segments Covered Drug Type, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Rise in the prevalence of Wilson diseases Advancements in R&D activities for drug development Restraints Lack of awareness and diagnosis facilities associated with Wilson disease treatment High treatment cost due to certain complications Opportunities High investment by the government for drug development and surge in healthcare expenditure



Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic had acted as a significant restraint on the Wilson disease drugs market especially in 2020, as it curtailed the movement of people, goods, and services worldwide, disrupted the supply chains, restricted sales operation, marketing efforts, and customer field support, and impeded the shipping and delivery of products to customers. The market experienced a decline in the sales of their revenue, especially during the initial period.

However, as the global situation started recovering, the market for Wilson disease drugs also got back on track.

The global Wilson disease drugs market is analyzed across drug type, distribution channel, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By drug type, the penicillamine segment held nearly two-fifths of the global Wilson disease drugs market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The trientine segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.0% throughout the forecast period. The zinc segment is also assessed through the study.

By distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment held nearly three-fifths of the global Wilson disease drugs market share in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The online pharmacies segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.6% throughout the forecast period. The hospital pharmacies segment is also analyzed through the report.

Based on region, the market across North America generated more than two-fifths of the global Wilson disease drugs market share in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include LAMEA and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global Wilson disease drugs market report include Pfizer Inc., ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., APOTEX, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Lupin Limited, Vivet Therapeutics, Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, NAVINTA LLC, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.



