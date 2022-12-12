The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Announes Update to Philips CPAP Machine Litigation
Philips CPAP Machine Litigation UpdateNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philips announced in June 2021 that it was recalling millions of Philip CPAP machine because of potential health and safety risks, including potential cancer risks, which has led to filing of hundreds of Phillips CPAP lawsuits.
After numerous Phillips CPAP Lawsuits were filed in various federal courts across the country, the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation (JMDL) has transferred all of the cases involving Recalled Philips CPAP Machines for coordinated pretrial proceedings to the Western District of Pennsylvania and assigned to U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti and consolidated under Master Docket: Misc. No. 21-1230; MDL No. 3014.
Judge Conti has appointed a Phillips CPAP settlement master coordinate with the parties in the hope of an early settlement. If unsuccessful, there will be a small group of representative plaintiffs who will prepare for a trial in early 2013. These representative trials are referred to as "Bellwether trials" and are used to help the attorneys gauge how the evidence that will be presented in each case is perceived by the jury.
Phillips CPAP Lawsuits, both class actions and individual actions, continue to be filed around the country and the Philips CPAP Lawsuit is expected to be one of the largest MDLs in U.S. History.
If you used a Philips CPAP machine and have been diagnosed with cancer or another related injury such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), a respiratory condition, or any other serious Philips CPAP machine side effects, or If you would like additional information, please visit us here.
If you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please click here for more information or contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number shares owned.
Contact:
Timothy L. Miles, Esq.
Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
109 Summit Ridge Ct.
Nashville, TN 37215
Telephone: (855-846-6529)
Email: tmiles@timmileslaw.com Website: www.classactionlawyertn.com
