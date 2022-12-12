Dry White Wine Market Size Expected to Reach $12.6 billion with CAGR of 3.7% by 2028 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The growth of the Dry White Wine Market is being driven by the soaring inclusion of white wine brews in celebrations, romantic dates and meals.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Dry White Wine Market size is estimated to reach $12.6 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2023-2028. The enormous demand for dry white wine prepared from grapes in western nations is set to drive the Dry White Wine Market. The increasing application of dry white wine for cooking is set to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. White wine brews may involve white wine being generated by way of fermentation of the pulp of grapes. A hypothesis for the connection between wine and a lesser hazard of cardiovascular ailment is that the polyphenols help blood vessels generate more nitric oxide. Dry white wine includes antioxidants that can boost the immune system. Consuming excessive wine can result in a yeast infection because alcohol destroys the “good” bacteria in the body. The soaring intake of wine in the U.S. and European Nations like France, Italy, Germany, the UK and Spain indicate that wine is a greatly recognized beverage in Western nations. Italian dry white wines like Abbazia di Novacella 2020 Kerner and Alto Adige Italy priced at $19.99 are available online. For numerous home chefs, two luminous go-to wines are Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay. This represents the Dry White Wine Industry Outlook.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Dry White Wine Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Europe (Dry White Wine market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2022 and is poised to dominate the market over 2023-2028. It is due to the surging recognition of organic white wine brews in the European region.

3. However, research investigations establish the connection between white wine consumption and the frequency of inflammatory sicknesses, which is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Dry White Wine Market.

4. The Dry White Wine Market Detailed Analysis of the Strengths, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market would be provided in the Dry White Wine Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Dry White Wine Market Segment Analysis – by Type : The Dry White Wine Market based on type can be further segmented into Still Wines and Sparkling Wines. The Sparkling Wines Segment held the largest share of the Dry White Wine market in 2022.

Dry White Wine Market Segment Analysis - by Application : The Dry White Wine Market based on the application can be further segmented into Households and Commercial. The Households Segment held the largest share of the Dry White Wine market in 2022.

Dry White Wine Market Segment Analysis - by Geography : The Dry White Wine Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Dry White Wine Industry are -

1. E&J Gallo Winery

2. Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates

3. Treasury Wine Estates (TWE)

4. Accolade Wines

5. Trinchero Family Estates

