Frozen Pizza Market Estimated to Reach US$ 22.6 Billion Globally By 2027 | Compound Annual Growth Rate of 6.38%

Frozen Pizza Market

Frozen pizzas are prepared using yeasted flatbread dough and topped with chicken, ham, cheese, sauces and vegetables.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Frozen Pizza Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on global frozen pizza industry report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global frozen pizza market reached a value of US$ 15.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 22.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.38% during 2022-2027.

Frozen pizza is a food product that is generally prepared with flatbread that is topped with numerous vegetables, sauces, cheese, and meat, such as chicken and ham. It is preserved at low temperatures that aid in retaining the flavor, nutritional content, and texture for a longer duration. It is a rich source of proteins, carbohydrates, calcium, fats, and vitamins and has a longer shelf life that needs to be cooked further before consumption. It is available in a wide variety, including regular, thin, extra thin, and stuffed crusts, and is widely used in cafes, hotels, and quick service restaurants (QSRs).

Global Frozen Pizza Market Trends:

Significant growth in the food and beverage sector is driving the global market. This can be attributed to the escalating demand for ready-to-eat foods and the increasing popularity of Italian cuisines among the masses. Moreover, several major companies are introducing vegan pizzas due to the growing veganism trend among individuals is providing a thrust to the market. Furthermore, continuous developments in organized distribution channels and the emerging e-commerce sector are positively impacting the sales of frozen pizza. Other factors, such as changing dietary patterns, rapid advancements in freezing technology, and inflating disposable income levels of the masses, are also influencing the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Amy's Kitchen Inc.

• Atkins Nutritionals Holdings Inc.

• Conagra Brands Inc.

• Daiya Foods Inc.

• Dr. Oetker GmbH

• Freiberger Lebensmittel GmbH & Co.

• General Mills Inc.

• McCain Foods Limited

• Nestlé S.A.

• Newman's Own Inc.

• The Kraft Heinz Company

Frozen Pizza Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, crust type, size, product type, topping and distribution.

Breakup by Crust Type:

• Thin Crust

• Thick Crust

• Stuffed Crust

• Others

Breakup by Size:

• Small

• Medium

• Large

Breakup by Product Type:

• Regular Frozen Pizza

• Premium Frozen Pizza

• Gourmet Frozen Pizza

Breakup by Topping:

• Cheese

• Meat

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Others

Breakup by Distribution:

• Food Chain Services

• Modern Trade

• Departmental Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

