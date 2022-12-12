Printed Electronics Market Increase at an Impressive CAGR of 17.3% During 2021-2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Flexographic printing, ink-jet printing, gravure printing and screen printing are further estimated to cushion the growth of the printed electronics market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Printed Electronics Market size is anticipated to surpass $23.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research study by IndustryARC. Increased use of printed electronics for the development of smart and connected devices, rise in the global demand for energy-efficient, thin, and flexible consumer electronics, high demand for new generation flexible printed electronics, and significant cost advantages are offered by printed electronics. In addition, several companies are working on using printed electronics for identifying banknotes, credit cards, legal documents, and other items with unique printed signatures. Moreover printed electronics have the potential to significantly change solar power projects. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=509479

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Printed Electronics Market highlights the following areas –

• Printed Electronics market in Asia-Pacific region held significant market share of 35.2% in 2020, Factors such as the acceptance of innovative technologies and the increased popularity of advanced consumer electronics are primary reasons for driving the growth of the printed electronics market in this region.

• The lighting segment of the market is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period owing to increase in the use of printed electronics-based lighting solutions in automobiles and home appliances.

• Automotive & Transportation sector in Printed Electronics market is expected to witness a highest CAGR of 23.9% the forecast period, as these printed electronics based devices and components such as sensors and displays can be integrated with these vehicles.

• Printed Electronics companies are strengthening their position through mergers & acquisitions and continuously investing in research and development (R&D) activities to come up with solutions to cater to the changing requirements of customers.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Application - The lighting segment of the market is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period owing to increase in the use of printed electronics-based lighting solutions in automobiles and home appliances.

• By End User - Automotive & Transportation sector in Printed Electronics market is expected to witness a highest CAGR of 23.9% the forecast period, as these printed electronics based devices and components such as sensors and displays can be integrated with these vehicles. For instance, there has been an increasing demand for flexible lighting solutions for use in automobiles by the prominent automotive manufacturers such as Ford, General Motors, Nissan, Toyota, BMW, and Audi across the world.

• By Geography - Printed Electronics market in Asia-Pacific region held significant market share of 35.2% in 2020, Factors such as the acceptance of innovative technologies and the increased popularity of advanced consumer electronics are primary reasons for driving the growth of the printed electronics market in this region. China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are major contributors to the growth of the printed electronics market in APAC.

Click on the following link to buy the Printed Electronics Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=509479

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Printed Electronics Industry are -

1. BASF SE

2. E Ink Holdings Inc.

3. E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

4. Enfucell Oy

5. GSI Technologies LLC

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Printed-Electronics-Market-Research-509479

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Printed and Flexible Electronics Market::

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/27/global-printed-and-flexible-electronics-market.html

B. Power Electronics Market:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15353/power-electronics-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062