Cubic Transportation Systems Opens New Global Engineering Centre in Perth CBD

The global centre of excellence for software and product engineering will relocate to a new facility to support growth.

Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), a division of Cubic Corporation, has officially opened the new Global Software Engineering Centre in Perth, Australia. CTS President Jeff Lowinger and Senior Vice President of Product and Engineering Galen Chui were in attendance to welcome the team to the new location.

Over the past several years, CTS has expanded its presence in the Western Australian capital and now employs more than 60 highly skilled people who play an integral part in the business's global success.

"It's an exciting day for our Perth team as they move into their new CBD location with more space and room to grow as we support our customers from Queensland to San Francisco and London," Lowinger said. "As a global business, it's important that we find the best people to enable our customers to succeed, and our team in Perth is no exception. In October this year, we announced that New Zealand had chosen Cubic to provide the national ticketing solution. Our experts in Perth are a key part of this project and many more around the globe, so I'm proud to see them moving to an advanced new facility."

Added Chui: "Our CTS team in Perth, led by Aleksander Dimitrijevic, has long been a huge success story for Cubic as more cities — and now even countries — choose our account-based ticketing solutions for their public transport. We need the right software and product engineers for the job, and they need the right tools and facilities to do their job, which makes opening our new Global Software Engineering Centre very important. Western Australia, with its world-class universities, robust economy and attractive, active lifestyle, is a strong source of talent and was one of the key reasons Cubic is making this investment. Whether the team is working on complex software engineering solutions for our goCard customer in Queensland or creating new hardware for customers in San Francisco, they are the best in the business. I'm excited to be here to open the new facility in Perth."

The new facility at 263 Adelaide Terrace in Perth's CBD will provide the space and facilities for the global team to continue building world-class transportation solutions. The Global Centre was officially opened on Monday, 12 December, and will accommodate the team of 65 CTS employees and allow for new testing and product engineering areas.

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) is an industry-leading integrator of payment and information solutions and related services for intelligent travel applications. CTS delivers integrated systems for transportation and traffic management, delivering tools for travelers to choose the smartest and easiest way to travel and pay for their journeys, and enabling transportation authorities and agencies to manage demand across the entire transportation network.

To learn more, visit www.cubic.com.

